Call for Entries: 2025 Taco Kuiper Award for Investigative Journalism

All South African and South African-based journalists are invited to submit entries for the 2025 Taco Kuiper Award for Investigative Journalism.

The award recognises outstanding examples of investigative reporting that reveal untold stories, hold the powerful to account and question those in public life, and can be made to a journalist or team of journalists for a single story or a series of stories published or broadcast between 1 January and 31 December 2024 (please do not include pieces from earlier years, though where relevant they can be referred to in your motivation).

The motivation is extremely important as it should ensure the judges are fully aware of the work that went into the story, risks taken, its originality, context and impact. Winners will be chosen by a panel of judges who have discretion to set and use criteria they consider to be appropriate and reasonable.

The top prize is R200 000 and the runner-up wins R100 000.

Entries close at 12H00 on 24 February 2025.

The date of the award ceremony will be announced soon. Lunch will be served.

How to submit an entry:

Please complete this entry form in full, paying close attention to the guidelines. For queries, please email tkawards@journalism.co.za.

Entries must include:

An electronic copy of the entry material as published/broadcast. If the original is reduced in size it must be accompanied by a readable Word/PDF document version. It is the obligation of the entrant to ensure that judges can access the electronic copy. Should the entry appear behind a paywall, please ensure the judges are given guest access or are otherwise able to access the work.

Material that is not in English must be accompanied by an English translation or transcript.

A 100-word biography and photo of each entrant.

A high-res copy of the publication/broadcaster’s logo.

A short motivation for the entry (maximum 500 words), including any background the judges should be aware of, an indication of the impact of the story and details of any significant challenge to the accuracy or fairness of the entry such as published letters, corrections, retractions, formal complaints or continuing court cases.

Broadcast entries must include a short video clip of the story for publicity purposes.

All entries must be received by the Wits Centre for Journalism by 12H00 on 24 February 2025.

No late entries will be accepted. Entrants will receive an acknowledgement of their entry within 48 hours.

Please pay close attention to these guidelines as entries may be excluded if they do not comply.

Queries about the awards should be directed to tkawards@journalism.co.za.

The organisers retain the right to use any material in the winning entry for publicity and promotional purposes relating to the awards, providing full credit is given to the individuals and the media involved.