Call for entries: AIJC African Investigative Journalist of the Year

Calling all journalists from Africa — this is your chance to win US$5,000 in the inaugural Absa-AIJC African Investigative Journalist of the Year Award, an exciting new addition to the continent’s flagship journalism gathering.

The award, supported by Absa, recognises outstanding examples of investigative reporting from Africa that reveal untold stories, hold the powerful to account, question those in public life and serve the public interest. The award is open to all journalists or teams of journalists working in any media for stories from and about Africa, published or broadcast in African media between 1 June 2022 and 31 May 2023.

Entries close at 2pm on 1 September 2023. The award ceremony will be held at the African Investigative Journalism Conference, which runs from 20 to 22 November 2023 at Wits University.

Please fill in this form before 15 September 2023.

Enquiries: AIJC@journalism.co.za