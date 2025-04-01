Call for Participation: Baseline Survey on Journalist Safety

The Wits Centre for Journalism invites all community journalists and media workers (including volunteers and freelancers across print, radio and digital) from Southern and East Africa to participate in a benchmark survey into safety among community journalists and media workers in these regions.

The information gathered from this project will be used to help inform future research and activities to protect journalists from risks and harms related to their work. Participation in the survey is anonymous and responses will be confidential. Anyone who wishes to take part in further non-anonymous interviews will also be able to share their contact information at the end of the survey.

Follow the link to fill out the survey.