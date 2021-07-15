Call for proposals to investigate current violence/looting

Journalists who would like to investigate the current wave of violence and looting in South Africa should apply to the Henry Nxumalo Foundation for a grant.

The Henry Nxumalo Foundation, working in collaboration with Wits Journalism, gives grants to journalists to enable and encourage in-depth investigative reporting in the public interest. We enable journalists to have the time and resources to do reporting that might not otherwise be done, and to encourage reporting on under-covered areas of South African society.

The Foundation is keen to support journalists (reporters and photographers) who can investigate the causes and origins of this week’s events and related issues. Applications can come from individuals or teams who work in any medium.

We favour work which is in the public interest, aims to reveal information, is in-depth and investigative in nature and uses innovative techniques, approaches or technologies.

We courage applications from both experienced and new journalists. We offer mentors for the less experienced.

All decisions are made by an independent panel of experienced journalists and are treated confidentially.

Applicants should send a brief proposal (no more than three pages), a CV, budget and where possible a letter of support from an editor/publisher/broadcaster.

For full details of the rules and conditions, see www.henrynxumalofoundation.co.za

Send applications or queries to henrynxumalofund@gmail.com

Closing date: Friday, July 30.