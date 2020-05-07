Cape Peninsula University of Technology seeks Senior Lecturer

Job Title: Senior Lecturer (Re-advertisement)
Faculty: Informatics & Design
Department: Cape Peninsula University of Technology -> Informatics & Design -> Media Studies
Campus/ Location: District Six Campus – Cape Town, WC ZA (Primary)
Job Type: Permanent
Occupational Function: Academic
Number of Positions: 1
Annual Salary Package (incl. Medical Aid rate based on principal member only): To be confirmed
Advert Closing Date: 15/5/2020
Job Purpose: To contribute to curriculum development and to teach according to set syllabus while providing support to a faculty in pursue of achieving its academic objectives, and to contribute to academic initiatives undertaken by the faculty to enhance learning while promoting entrepreneurship learning in according to the needs of the community; to support and expand programmes for co-operative education to achieve this objective and support a faculty research initiatives through undertaking research and contributing towards group research.
Job Knowledge, Skills and Experience
- A Doctoral Degree in Journalism, Media Studies or related discipline
- At least four (4) years’ relevant lecturing experience
- Successful supervision of post-graduates to completion
- Record of publications in peer reviewed journals
- In-depth knowledge and skills in technical Edit, Layout and Design
Key Performance Areas / Principal Accountabilities
- Lecturer at undergraduate and postgraduate levels in the subject pertaining to Edit and Design, Media Production and Political Economy
- Supervise postgraduate and undergraduate student research projects
- Take responsibility as the course coordinator for the Journalism programme
- Provide appropriate academic and administrative leadership in the Department
- Participate and contribute in curriculum development, academic development initiatives, courseware development and assessment
- Participate in research and create & maintain strategic linkages
- Participate in the Quality Assurance activities of the Department
- Monitor and assess work integrated learning
- Develop and maintain linkages with industry and professional bodies and promote community participation
- Maximize education and research opportunities for the Department and the Faculty
- Contribute towards development of academic staff
- Assist with marketing and recruitment activities
- Perform other functions as may be assigned by the Head of Department
Competencies
- Excellent Communication Skills
- Good orqanizing & planning skills
- Administrative Skills
- Mentorship & Coaching Skills
- Technical/Professional knowledge
- Leadership & People Management Skills
- Interpersonal Skills
- Strong Learner focus
- Adaptability
- Interest for research
- High level presentation skills
- Developed research and/or writing for publication expertise
- Ability to introduce change
- Building Partnerships
General Information
Enquires: makhambij@cput.ac.za
NB: PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS SYSTEM DOES NOT ALLOW APPLICANTS TO UPLOAD CVs. IT IS THUS IMPORTANT THAT APPLICANTS COMPLETE ALL SECTIONS COMPREHENSIVELY AS FAILURE TO DO SO MIGHT DISADVANTAGE YOU. PLEASE UPDATE YOUR APPLICATION ON THE SYSTEM WITH THE LATEST INFORMATION AS THIS WILL BE THE ONLY CRITERIA USED FOR EVALUATION OF YOUR APPLICATION BY OUR PANEL.