Wits Centre for Journalism gives 24 health journalism grants

Billy Macdonald Ntaote – Founder and Operations and Finance Director at the MNN Centre for Investigative Journalism

Focus area: TB prevalence amongst former miners and the struggle to access compensation

Billy is a seasoned investigative journalist and media freedom advocate with over 14 years of experience in political reporting, media development, and collaborative cross-border investigations. He is the Founder and Operations and Finance Director at the MNN Centre for Investigative Journalism in Lesotho, where he leads impactful reporting on corruption, governance, and human rights. A Mandela Washington Fellow and recipient of multiple media excellence awards, Billy has collaborated with international organizations like the Pulitzer Center and the Centre for Collaborative Investigative Journalism. His work extends beyond journalism into policy advocacy, election reporting, and media capacity building. With a solid background in project leadership, fundraising, and media innovation — including projects supported by the World Bank and Google News Initiative — Billy remains a key voice in promoting transparency and accountability in Southern Africa.

Brygettes Ngana – Multimedia Reporter for Nation Media Group

Focus area: Impact of USAID funding withdrawal on Kenya’s HIV programme in specific districts

Brygettes is an award-winning journalist and communication strategist with over a decade of experience in investigative reporting, science communication, and strategic media leadership across TV, print, and digital platforms. Based in Kenya, she serves as a Multimedia Reporter for Nation Media Group, where she has pioneered impactful coverage in health, agriculture, mental health, and climate change. Brygettes is celebrated for her in-depth storytelling, mentorship of young journalists, and use of digital media to drive social impact. Her work has earned her national and continental accolades, including top honors for agriculture and health reporting. She has moderated high-level health summits, led media innovation around mental health awareness, and represented Kenya on global platforms like the UN General Assembly and CDC Atlanta. Passionate about social change, Brygettes blends investigative journalism with advocacy to amplify marginalized voices and influence policy.

Caleb Ahinakwah – Senior Broadcast Journalist at Asaase Radio

Focus area: Antibiotic resistance in Ghana and the link to self-medication

Caleb is an award-winning journalist and media consultant with a robust portfolio in climate, education, and human rights reporting. Currently a Senior Broadcast Journalist at Asaase Radio, he also contributes to international outlets such as The Guardian UK and Mongabay, spotlighting Africa’s pressing socio-environmental issues. Caleb’s work is grounded in investigative storytelling and public interest journalism, with notable fellowships at the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development and the Media Foundation for West Africa. Beyond the newsroom, he offers strategic media relations consultancy to NGOs and corporate clients. With over 30 published articles and features, he brings a blend of on-air charisma, in-depth research, and multimedia expertise, positioning him as a dynamic voice in West Africa’s media landscape.

Calistus Bosaletswe – Freelancer based in Botswana

Focus area: Emergence of superbug as a result of effluent dumped in Limpopo Basin

Calistus is a data and investigative journalist who writes for local, regional and international media while based in Botswana, fusing investigative and data journalism to deliver compelling and factual stories. With more than 19 years’ experience, his stories have appeared in regional newspapers like Mail and Guardian and City Press in South Africa, as well as Mongabay and Zenger News wire service internationally.

Caroline Chebet – Reporter at The Standard Group

Focus area: The selling of sick or dead cattle meat by unscruplous merchants in a district of Kenya

Caroline is an award-winning environmental and investigative journalist based in Kenya, with over a decade of experience reporting on conservation, climate, health, gender, and development. Currently a reporter at The Standard Group, her work has been widely published in The Independent (UK), Mongabay, Mail & Guardian, and Daily Maverick, among others. Caroline is a multiple grantee and fellow of global journalism initiatives, including the Earth Journalism Network, Journalismfund Europe, and the International Women’s Media Foundation. She combines strong storytelling skills with photography and multimedia production, amplifying underreported stories from Kenya and the region.

Charles Gitonga Njeru – Freelance investigative and environmental journalist

Focus area: Is there a correlation between rise in maternal deaths and implementation of social health insurance in Kenya?

Charles is a seasoned investigative and environmental journalist with over two decades of experience reporting for leading international and regional media outlets. Based in Nairobi, Kenya, he has contributed in-depth, analytical stories to renowned platforms including Reuters, The Guardian (UK), BBC, Al Jazeera, National Geographic, South China Morning Post, and Christian Science Monitor, among many others. His work spans key global issues such as climate change, wildlife trafficking, governance, and public health, with a strong focus on underreported African perspectives. Charles is a multiple grantee and fellow, having received support from the Fund for Investigative Journalism (Washington D.C.), the China-Africa Reporting Project (Wits University), and the International Center for Journalists. He is also a Fellow of the Center for the Advancement of Science Writing (CASW) in Seattle. With a background in online journalism, science writing, and media ethics, Charles continues to amplify critical global issues through rigorous storytelling and cross-border reporting.

Chinyere Elizabeth Okoroafor – Senior Health Reporter at The Nation newspaper

Focus area: Smuggling, sale and use of fake medicines in Nigeria

Chinyere is a seasoned Nigerian journalist with over seven years of experience covering health, education, and the arts. Currently serving as a Senior Health Reporter at The Nation newspaper, she has reported on major global health and climate events including COP26 in Glasgow and the HIV Research for Prevention Conference in Lima. Chinyere is known for her in-depth investigations and compelling storytelling that spotlight critical public health issues, medical innovations, and underreported crises. Her work is grounded in ethical journalism, fact-checking, and a strong commitment to public awareness. She is a trained investigative journalist and has received numerous fellowships and certifications in health reporting, fact-checking, and trauma-informed journalism.

David Arome – Reporter for The Development Report and HealthNews.ng

Focus area: Why Nigeria’s malnutrition crisis still persists despite interventions

David is an award-winning health and science journalist with over six years of experience reporting on public health, gender issues, climate change, and scientific innovation across Nigeria. With a solid background in laboratory science and a Master’s in Public Health, David blends technical expertise with powerful storytelling to drive impactful journalism. His work, published in reputable platforms like The Development Report and HealthNews.ng, highlights underreported issues including antimicrobial resistance, GBV, and health inequity. Beyond journalism, David has led monitoring and evaluation efforts in health-focused development programs, improving data-driven decision-making, reducing health commodity wastage, and strengthening community health systems. He is a certified fact-checker, climate communicator, and a fellow of multiple prestigious programs such as the YALI West Africa, Africa Data Hub, and Media Epidemiology Fellowship. David is also a passionate advocate for women’s health rights and youth empowerment, recognized for his contributions to investigative journalism and policy advocacy in West Africa.

Dianah Chiyangwa – Photojournalist at Mail and Guardian, Dialogue Earth and Oxpeckers Investigative Environmental Journalism

Focus area: Illegal access to contraceptive pills by migrant Zimbabwean women living in South Africa

Dianah has considerable work experience in media and development projects. As a photojournalist, Dianah documents sensitive human rights topics, with a focus on migration and xenophobia experiences, environmental, climate change and gender related issues. Dianah’s images can be regarded as images of activism, protest, and pride of our daily experiences. Her work has appeared in local publications and international media outlets including Mail and Guardian, Dialogue Earth and Oxpeckers Investigative Environmental Journalism.

Dina Nomena Andriarimanjaka – Artist, designer, researcher and visual storyteller

Focus area: OBV violence against expectant women

Born in 1989, Dina is an artist, designer, researcher and visual storyteller with an experimental, transdisciplinary approach. A feminist artist interested in society and history, she questions the relationship to the worldand to individual and collective memory and brings out the poetry of archival fragments using a plurality of artistic media and techniques. Her works are strongly influenced by archive images, which she dresses up through mediums such as collage, sewing and embroidery to enable her to (re)write, tell and (re)sew up the past.

Elvine Tina Ouma – Host of the Feminist Sparc podcast and curator of The Feminist Magazine

Focus area: Barriers to health for intersex persons in Kenya

Elvine is a dynamic communications professional and Programs Lead with a strong background in journalism, podcasting, magazine curation, and digital advocacy. With over four years of experience, she has worked at the intersection of media and gender justice, leading communications strategies, producing feminist content, and coordinating advocacy campaigns. Elvine is the host of the Feminist Sparc podcast and curator of The Feminist Magazine, and has partnered with organizations like Africa Gender and Media Initiative Trust and Feminists in Kenya to promote gender equality, sexual and reproductive health rights, and intersectional feminist leadership through powerful storytelling and strategic media engagement.

Gladys Oroma – Documentary director at DWE Productions

Focus area: The Silent Struggle — Fibroids and the Hidden Health Crisis Among African (Ugandan) Women

Gladys is an award-winning Ugandan journalist, documentary director, and media development specialist with nearly two decades of experience reporting on justice, conflict, public health, and environmental issues. Currently the Documentary Director at DWE Productions, she has produced compelling documentaries and written for international outlets including Institute for War and Peace Reporting, Radio Netherlands Worldwide, and Life of the Law. Her work powerfully amplifies voices from Northern Uganda, especially on post-conflict recovery, land rights, and climate change. Gladys has led journalism development initiatives funded by the American Jewish World Service and CIPESA, mentoring reporters, editing investigative stories, and producing radio features and documentaries that spotlight critical community issues. With expertise in investigative reporting, scriptwriting, and media training, she blends field experience with a deep commitment to storytelling that drives awareness, accountability, and social change.

Hauwa Shaffii Nuhu – Managing editor at HumAngle Media

Focus area: The connection between access to health and loyalty to Boko Haram in Northern Nigeria

Hauwa is a Nigerian journalist and Managing Editor at HumAngle Media, where she leads a team of 20+ journalists reporting on the human impact of terrorism, insurgency, and transitional justice across Africa. Her investigative work, featured in international outlets such as Al Jazeera and Minority Africa, centers on conflict, displacement, and human rights. A 2024 Ochberg Fellow at Columbia Journalism School’s Dart Centre, Hauwa is also a recipient of prestigious grants from the Pulitzer Centre and the International Women’s Media Foundation. She has spoken at global forums including the UNDP panel in Oslo on radicalism and extremism. In addition to journalism, Hauwa is a published poet with a chapbook released by the African Poetry Book Fund and a peer-reviewed scholar, contributing to discourse on women’s rights in Northern Nigeria.

Ibrahim Khalilulahi Usman – Founder and editor of Eco Media Africa

Focus area: Investigating the multi-country meningitis belt connected to Ghana

Ibrahim is an investigative journalist and media innovator with a strong track record in impactful storytelling across English and Hausa. He is the founder and editor of Eco Media Africa, a platform that leverages art and storytelling to amplify African perspectives on climate change and the energy transition. With over seven years of newsroom leadership and field reporting experience, Ibrahim has led high-impact investigations, including uncovering irregularities in Ghana’s agricultural infrastructure under the “1 District 1 Warehouse” project. Fluent in multiple languages, Ibrahim has worked with Zuria FM, FactCheck Ghana, and the Media Foundation for West Africa, producing cross-border reports and multimedia content that challenge misinformation and promote accountability. He is a graduate of the University of Central Lancashire’s Journalism Innovation and Leadership program and is deeply committed to empowering communities through data-driven, people-focused journalism.

Ida Jooste – Global health media expert and international award winning journalist

Focus area: Impact of USAID funding cuts and government’s response

Ida is an award-winning journalist and global health media expert with over 30 years of experience in journalism, media development, and strategic communication. She has led impactful media initiatives across sub-Saharan Africa and globally, including directing Internews’ acclaimed Health Media Project in Kenya and serving as Global Health Media Advisor, where she steered a 100-country COVID-19 media response. Ida has received more than 20 national and international awards for her journalism, which focuses on governance, human rights, science, and health.

Jack McBrams – International correspondent for AFP News Agency

Focus area: Impact of USAID funding withdrawal on maternal and child health projects in Malawi

Jack is an accomplished journalist, communications strategist, and public relations consultant with over 20 years of experience spanning media, corporate communications, and international development. As Managing Consultant of McBrams & Associates, he advises clients across sectors on communication strategy, media engagement, and public image management. He also serves as an International Correspondent for AFP News Agency, reporting on critical developments across Africa. Jack has held senior editorial positions at Nation Publications and Blantyre Newspapers and has contributed to the communication efforts of major organizations, including Save the Children, UNICEF, and World Vision Malawi. His consultancy work ranges from editorial policy development to end-of-project evaluations and media training. Jack is currently pursuing a Master’s in Philosophy at the University of Malawi, focusing on the evolution of the democratic state in Africa. He is a founding member of the Foreign Press Association – Africa and a passionate advocate for ethical journalism, democratic governance, and strategic communication as tools for social change.

Jennifer Ambolley – Reporter at The Chronicle newspaper

Focus area: Investigating the Human impact of Dust Pollution from the Kasoa-Winneba Road Project

Jennifer is an award-winning Ghanaian journalist and communications professional with a strong focus on health reporting and public engagement. Based in Accra, she works with The Chronicle newspaper and also serves part-time as Communications and Engagement Officer at the Rare Disease Ghana Initiative. With over three years of experience, Jennifer has delivered impactful health and business stories, and has a proven track record in public relations, editorial work, and digital communications. She holds a BA in Communication Studies from the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), and a diploma from the Ghana Institute of Journalism. A recipient of the Merck Foundation Media Recognition Award for West Africa (Print Category, 2023), Jennifer is also the founder of the Ye Boafo Foundation, a youth-led NGO focused on SDGs 3 and 5, advocating for sexual and reproductive health rights of young women. Jennifer is a fellow of several prestigious journalism initiatives, including the African Investigative Journalism Fellowship, Oxford Climate Journalism Network, and CPHIA Journalism Fellowship.

Lesiba Machaka – Chief reporter and disability ambassador for Customer Loyalty Consultants

Focus area: The impact of misinformation and lack of information on the health of communities in rural Limpopo

Lesiba is a dedicated South African journalist and disability ambassador with extensive experience in investigative reporting, communications, and media management. Despite living with a limb length discrepancy, Lesiba has transformed his personal challenges into a powerful drive to advocate for disability rights and inclusive employment practices. He currently serves as Chief Reporter and Disability Ambassador for Customer Loyalty Consultants (CLC), where he leads newsletter editorial efforts and represents people with disabilities on the Employment Equity committee. Lesiba’s media career spans contributions to outlets such as Seipone Newspaper, Africa Brief, the Centre for Collaborative Investigative Journalism, and Turf Community Radio. Known for his strong communication skills, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities, Lesiba combines journalistic rigor with community engagement to amplify marginalized voices and foster social change. He holds qualifications in media studies and IT technical support, and actively volunteers in educational and community initiatives.

Marie-Louise Mamgue – Editor-in-chief of DataCameroon Sarl

Focus area: Impact of USAID cuts on anti-malaria and HIV programmes in given regions and policy responses – Cameroon

Marie-Louise is an accomplished Cameroonian journalist with over a decade of experience in investigative and data journalism. As Editor-in-Chief of DataCameroon Sarl since 2019, she spearheads editorial direction, leads reporting teams, and produces in-depth investigations that uncover systemic issues and drive accountability. Her award-winning work on hospital waste management in Douala exemplifies her ability to merge data analysis, field reporting, and storytelling to illuminate critical public health and environmental concerns. A sought-after trainer and speaker, Mamgue has contributed to strengthening newsroom capacity across Africa, particularly in data visualization, online research techniques, and multimedia reporting. She has presented at major conferences such as the African Investigative Journalism Conference and is a co-recipient of the prestigious Norbert Zongo African Digital Press Award for Investigative Journalism. Driven by a passion for truth and social justice, Mamgue is committed to elevating marginalized voices and advancing journalistic integrity in Cameroon and beyond.

Natnael Gecho Betalo – Founder and chief editor of Wolaita Times

Focus area: The lack of maternal and antenatal care for Ethiopian women living in refugee camps in Kenya

Natnael is a resilient and dedicated Ethiopian journalist currently working in exile in Kenya. As the founder and chief editor of Wolaita Times, an influential online news platform covering the Wolaita zone of Southern Ethiopia, Natnael combines investigative rigor with deep local insight to inform and empower communities. With extensive experience across radio, television, and digital media, he has a strong track record in news production, editorial leadership, and critical discourse analysis. Natnael holds a Master’s degree in Applied Linguistics and Communication from Wolaita Sodo University and is fluent in Amharic, English, and Wolaitato. Despite political persecution and displacement, he continues to pursue fearless journalism, committed to truth, human rights, and ethical reporting. Natnael’s work has been recognized by MiCT’s Exile Media Critical Voice Fellowship, underscoring his impact as a critical voice for marginalized communities.

Nelly Kalu – Bylines in Foreign Policy, Guardian Nigeria, News Central TV, and more

Focus area: Investigating Health Inequality – Fibroids Treatment and Access to Mirena IUDs in Nigeria vs. Rwanda

Nelly is an award-winning broadcast and investigative journalist, media advocate, and certified trainer with over 12 years of experience in radio, television, and digital storytelling. She specializes in telling human-centered stories that intersect with issues of gender, disinformation, and human rights, with bylines in Foreign Policy, Guardian Nigeria, News Central TV, and more. Nelly has led impactful projects across Africa, including curriculum development for the African Women Journalism Project and project management for the Center for Collaborative Investigative Journalism (CCIJ), where she reimagined their metaverse as a viable audience engagement tool. A skilled trainer and mentor, she has coached journalists through UNHCR, ICFJ, CiFAR, and Nigeria Health Watch, and trained over 100 young broadcasters in Nigeria. Nelly is a TEDx speaker, a World Press Institute Fellow, and a certified news product manager. Her work combines editorial excellence, digital innovation, and a deep commitment to amplifying underreported stories across the continent. She is based in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ngala Hansel – Freelance journalist

Focus area: Acute shortage of incubators in Cameroon

Ngala is an accomplished journalist, communications strategist, and writer with over a decade of experience spanning newsrooms, humanitarian missions, and global media platforms. With a Master’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Wits University, he has held key editorial and communications roles across Africa—including with Mercy Ships in Madagascar, Mission Aviation Fellowship in Chad, and Cameroon News Agency. Known for crafting powerful human-interest stories, in-depth political analysis, and communications strategies, Hansel’s work has been featured by The Gospel Coalition and other respected outlets. He brings a unique blend of field reporting, media ethics, and narrative storytelling, with expertise in both Anglophone and Francophone Africa.

Okediran John Adeyemi – Bylines in Dataphyte, BONews Service, and News Verifier Africa

Focus area: The illicit medical drugs trade in Nigeria

Okediran is a journalist, data analyst, and strategic communications expert with over five years of experience spanning investigative journalism, data storytelling, and civic engagement. Based in Ibadan, Nigeria, he combines deep research skills with a passion for accountability journalism and inclusive narratives. Okediran has worked with several media and civic organizations including Dataphyte, BONews Service, and News Verifier Africa, producing data-driven reports and fact-checking critical claims. His experience also includes editorial leadership, project coordination, and training journalists in data literacy, ethical reporting, and AI utilization in newsrooms. He holds a master’s degree in Educational Evaluation from the University of Ibadan and is committed to using technology and storytelling to promote transparency and informed communities. As a volunteer and fellow with civic initiatives like UDEME and Tracka, he actively empowers citizens to demand accountability. With a track record of innovation and integrity, Okediran is a trusted voice in Nigeria’s data journalism space and a respected advocate for social impact through media.

Onke Ngcuka – Climate investigative reporter at the AmaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Focus area: Investigating the health impacts caused by the climate crisis in South African communities

Onke is an award-winning climate and environmental journalist with a proven track record of impactful reporting across Africa and globally. With a background in journalism, psychology, and international relations from the University of the Witwatersrand, Onke brings a unique, multidisciplinary lens to climate justice, energy transition, and environmental storytelling. She currently works as a climate investigative reporter at the AmaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism, following previous roles at Daily Maverick, Quartz Africa, and Rest of World. Renowned for breaking exclusive stories and simplifying complex environmental issues, Onke connects local climate impacts to global policy shifts. Her reporting is grounded in justice and inclusion, and she is a trusted voice in African climate discourse. A recipient of the 2022 Standard Bank Sikuvile Award for Upcoming Journalist of the Year, she has also earned prestigious fellowships from Reuters, Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung, and Climate Tracker. Onke’s work continues to shape public understanding and accountability on climate and environmental issues.