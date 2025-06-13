CHARM Changemakers training bolsters civic engagement in Africa

The Wits Centre for Journalism, together with DefendDefenders, Magamba Network and Fojo Media, hosted a powerful five-day training session in Lusaka, Zambia at the beginning of June to strengthen the capacity of media professionals across the continent.

Funded by SIDA, this CHARM Changemakers initiative sought to develop participants’ ability to navigate increasingly restricted civic spaces by building practical skills in digital security, mental well-being, and storytelling for advocacy.

Bringing together 18 human rights defenders and activists from Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Nigeria, Burkina Faso and South Africa, the training used participatory methods, hands-on exercises, and creative reflection to ensure that participants were well-equipped to continue their vital work back home.

The first two days focused on digital security, addressing device hygiene, password management, phishing attacks, mobile device safety, secure communication, two-factor authentication, data and metadata protection, and backup strategies.

Day three saw the focus shift to social media and well-being, with sessions on ethical storytelling, relational safety, and digital wellness practices. On the fourth day, participants explored storytelling as a tool for changing crafting personal narratives, identifying target audiences, and designing digital media campaigns. The final day focused entirely on mental well-being, helping participants manage stress, build resilience, and prevent burnout.

