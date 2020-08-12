CHARM Media Fellowship: Reporting on Human Rights and Media Freedoms in Africa

Are you a journalist covering issues/events on civil society, media, gender, labour, LGBTQI+ or environmental and Indigenous rights? Would you welcome additional funding to help tell important, untold human rights related stories from across Africa?

The Consortium to Promote Human Rights, Civic Freedoms and Media Development in Sub-Saharan Africa (CHARM-AFRICA) is inviting journalists, media professionals and producers to apply for the 2020 Media Fellowship, which runs from September 2020- February 2021. The fellowships are part of CHARM-Africa’s ongoing work to protect and expand the space for civil society organisations and human rights defenders, as well as nurture and enhance the effectiveness of independent media and journalism in the region.

This fellowship will support selected candidates to report on key issues that explore restrictions on civic freedoms, including the freedoms of expression, assembly and association, as well as human rights – with a specific focus on women, labour, LGBTQI+, environmental and Indigenous rights, and the rights of journalists and activists.

This fellowship award includes:

• A cash award of $3000 to cover time and expenses;

• Introduction and access to sources;

• Introductions and connections with CIVICUS Alliance members;

• Invitation to CIVICUS and CHARM virtual events.

• Opportunity to network with other media professionals working on similar issues.

Eligibility Requirements

The fellowship is open to journalists from Africa, who publish or broadcast with local, regional, national or international media organisations.

We welcome applications from journalists covering issues/events on civil society, media, gender, labour, LGBTQI+, and environmental and Indigenous rights. Preference will be given to multi-skilled journalists who can produce content for different platforms.

Expectations

1. Fellows are expected to produce a minimum of three (3) stories related to thematic issues under the CHARM-Africa project, for publication/broadcast on national and international media platforms;

2. Fellows will be expected to work collaboratively with the CIVICUS communications team and CHARM partners in the generation of story ideas and content production;

3. Where possible, fellows will be encouraged to gather editorial content (photography, video, interviews) for distribution by CIVICUS to various other partners and media networks and platforms.

CIVICUS and CHARM-Africa will:

• Provide networking, knowledge sharing, and dialogues opportunities between global media fellows.

• Promote all fellows’ published content through our global social media channels, website, newsletters and networks.

• Include fellows, with contact details, on a media page and facilitate networking opportunities with high profile speakers and conference delegates.

Send your applications to media@civicus.org by Friday, August 28, 2020.

Application Requirements:

To apply, you are to provide the following:

• A copy of your curriculum vitae;

• A motivation for applying, this may be a short video (1:30) of yourself outlining why you would want to participate in this fellowship, or any other format.

• Three professional references;

• Three examples (links) of published work by you on related issues.

• Letter of agreement to participate and publish from editor or producer.

• An outline (maximum 3 pages) of your proposed reporting project, which includes: – at least 3 story ideas on the key areas of civil society, media, gender, labour, LGBTQI or environmental and Indigenous rights that you would cover. (150-200 words each). – Publication information – Please indicate where the stories will be published.

Journalists reporting in English, French, Spanish, Arabic, or Portuguese are invited to apply.

Note: We will select a maximum of four applicants for the 2020 Media Fellowship.

Due to the high volume of applications received, should you not have received feedback on your application within three weeks of the closing date, please consider it unsuccessful.