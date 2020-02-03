Citizen Justice Network seeks editorial intern

The Citizen Justice Network Project seeks to appoint an Editorial Intern on a 1-year contract, to be based in Johannesburg.

About the Wits Citizen Justice Network (CJN): Citizen Justice Network is a project of the Journalism Department of the University of Witwatersrand. The project brings together the established networks of paralegals and community radio stations to improve journalism and people’s access to justice. We help paralegals turn cases into stories that can educate and provide access to basic legal advice and services through radio.

Requirements:

A Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communication, PR or related fields.

African languages.

A keen interest in social justice and community media.

Understanding of how to create efficient editorial processes, particularly in radio.

Ability to create and maintain filing and administration systems.

Ability to multi-task and work towards deadlines.

Willingness to understand the NGO sector.

Interest in paralegal advice offices and/or community radio.

Some travel, drivers licence necessary.

As an editorial intern you will be required to:

Assist the Project Coordinator with events co-ordination: Trainings, Workshop and Conferences etc.

Work daily over the phone with our paralegal journalists to help them produce stories and programming for their local radio stations.

Take charge of the administrative duties.

Development of digital content to be shared on media platforms especially for Facebook and Twitter; write blog posts.

Acting as a first point of contact: dealing with correspondence and phone calls.

Booking and arranging travel, transport and accommodation.

Organising events and conferences.

Collate information in a systematic format and manage the flow of stories.

Be responsible for an ongoing set of deliverables.

Responsible for ensuring that the selection and retention policy is applied.

Website Content Administration.

Data base administration.

Assist with the Coordination of all internal and stakeholder communication initiatives

Daily sector issues monitoring.

Information Management.

Administration of the Communications budget, quotations and purchase orders.

General Office Administration – Faxing, copying etc.

Customer Relations.

For Enquiries: gladys.matasane@wits.ac.za

CJN reserves the right not to make an appointment and continue searching after the closing date.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

For more about Citizen Justice Network, refer to www.citizenjusticenetwork.org

Closing date for applications: 16 February 2020