Civic Tech Innovation Network seeks a Researcher

The Civic Tech Innovation Network (CTIN) is looking for a researcher to assist with projects related to systematically studying the civic tech ecosystem in South Africa and Africa. Such studies may include conceptualising, contextualising, profiling, documenting, analysing experiences, and exploring possibilities and strategies for the emerging civic tech practice.

This is a temporary contract position for a period of five (5) months, renewable. The Researcher will be responsible for working under supervision of designated faculty at the Wits School of Governance to undertake the required research. The terms and logistics of the appointment are negotiable, but will assume a minimum of 50% time commitment and an ability to deliver according to a milestone schedule over the period.

QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED for the position are:

● A Masters degree, or an Honours with Masters in progress (and a significant research track record), in a relevant field from an accredited university or institution.

● A Demonstrated interest in social technology and innovation, start-ups, organised civic activism (particularly tech-enabled), online and offline media and journalism, governance, and/or new communities of practice.

● A strong interest in and demonstrated experience with social research methods

● 3+ year work experience in a similar position / field

● Familiarity with the South African or African civic tech community and Knowledge, awareness and understanding of literature and data on civic tech would be an added advantage

● Ability to undertake both desktop and field research and produce written research reports of publication standard

● Competent with using popular online media, office suite (including email, docs, spreadsheets, conferencing, collaboration and productivity tools), and statistical tools (qualitative and quantitative tools)

● Excellent oral and written communication skills in English

● Proficiency in other African languages will be an advantage

● Positive attitude, good interpersonal skills and willingness to learn and contribute The ideal candidate is energetic, curious, versatile, flexible and diligent. We are also looking for someone who can work independently, with great interpersonal skills and the ability to work innovatively into new / emerging issues.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES of the position include:

● Conducting research in support of the CTIN mission and programme

● Providing input into research design

● Conducting field research (possibly virtually) with relevant communities locally and internationally

● Drafting research reports

● Providing input into CTIN’s knowledge engagements, including e.g. network meetings, seminars/webinars, social media sharing, media interviews, and writing opinion editorials

● Build relationships with relevant research network towards promoting CTIN’s mission

Learning and Career Development Opportunities: The role will suit someone interested in social research, the nexus between civic activism and technological innovation, and/or communities of practice. The researcher will have access to many of the events, activities and networks of the CTIN .

TO APPLY please submit the following documentation via email to civictech@journalism.co.za by no later than 26 July 2020.

1. A cover letter motivating why you have the necessary qualifications, skills and experience for this position;

2. A detailed CV;

3. The names and contact details (phone and email) of 2 referees; and

4. A writing sample of no longer than 5 pages

Applications without ALL of the above will not be considered. The Civic Tech Innovation Network reserves the right not to make an appointment and continue searching after the closing date. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.