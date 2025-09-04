climateXchange free membership hub now open to climate journalists

Wits Centre for Journalism partner climateXchange has launched a new membership hub, open to journalists working in the climate space, offering valuable resources to assist in building the impact of their climate reporting.
The free-to-join membership is for those who want to join a global community of like-minded individuals who are coming together to build the value of climate within wider culture and narratives.
Members will have access to everything in the climateXchange ecosystem, which includes:
- 1:1 sessions with cXc experts in: 1) Climate narratives and editorial approach to climate culture; 2) Business development support for your newsroom or climate news product/service; 3) Impact strategy for your climate journalism; 4) Community-building around climate
- Access to grant pathways and applications
- Collaboration and resource sharing opportunities across our global community
- Networking and training opportunities with some of journalism’s most forward thinkers
- First look at industry insights and reports
To become a member you must be part of, or affiliated with, a newsroom, organisation, or cohort.
How to join
Please express your interest in joining by answering a few short questions in this form, and a cXc member will be in touch with you.
Alternatively, reach out to emma@syli.org.uk to discuss how our membership can best support you.