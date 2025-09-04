climateXchange free membership hub now open to climate journalists

Wits Centre for Journalism partner climateXchange has launched a new membership hub, open to journalists working in the climate space, offering valuable resources to assist in building the impact of their climate reporting.

The free-to-join membership is for those who want to join a global community of like-minded individuals who are coming together to build the value of climate within wider culture and narratives.

Members will have access to everything in the climateXchange ecosystem, which includes:

1:1 sessions with cXc experts in: 1) Climate narratives and editorial approach to climate culture; 2) Business development support for your newsroom or climate news product/service; 3) Impact strategy for your climate journalism; 4) Community-building around climate

Access to grant pathways and applications

Collaboration and resource sharing opportunities across our global community

Networking and training opportunities with some of journalism’s most forward thinkers

First look at industry insights and reports

To become a member you must be part of, or affiliated with, a newsroom, organisation, or cohort.

How to join

Please express your interest in joining by answering a few short questions in this form, and a cXc member will be in touch with you.

Alternatively, reach out to emma@syli.org.uk to discuss how our membership can best support you.