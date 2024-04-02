Complete climate reporting survey and you could win a ticket to AIJC 2024

As part of their shared goal in shaping the future of climate journalism, the Wits Centre for Journalism (WCJ) and climateXchange (cXc) are trying to capture and understand the challenges African newsrooms face when it comes to reporting on climate issues.

By completing a short 3-minute survey (link below), you’ll be entered into a lucky draw to win a ticket to the 20th African Investigative Journalism Conference, Africa’s premier journalism gathering, which is set to take place at Wits University from 30 October to 1 November, 2024*.

*One entry per person allowed. Closing date: 28 April 2024. One winner will be selected at random by a closed draw. The prize is not transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Terms and conditions apply.

Click here to take the survey.

Terms and conditions

These terms and conditions apply to this reward draw only, organised by the Wits Centre for Journalism (WCJ) and climateXchange (cXc). By entering this reward draw, entrants accept these terms and conditions. WCJ and cXc reserve the right to modify the reward draw at any time without prior notice, in the event of unforeseen circumstances, or factors beyond their control and not notify entrants.

Reward draw entry

Entrants must be 18 or over to enter and be in a full-time / contract staff employment position working in an African news organisation. Any entries received after the closing date on 28 April 2024 will be invalid. By entering the reward draw, entrants warrant that all information submitted by them is true. Any incomplete fields received will void entering draw. Entries are limited to one per person. Entries received that exceed this limit will be invalid and will not be entered into the draw.

Prize

The reward is as specified: One ticket for entry and attendance covering three days to the African Investigative Journalism Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, from 30 October to 1 November 2024. The conference ticket covers full access to all lecture sessions and social functions, including coffee breaks, lunches and dinners, where expressly offered by the AIJC. Travel and accommodation are not included. The prize is not transferable to another person and cannot be exchanged for cash. WCJ will contact the winner within seven days after the closing date of 28 April 2024.The winner will be contacted via the email address provided when entering the reward draw. The winner will have 14 days to claim the ticket. If WCJ and cXc are unable to notify the winner, or if the winner fails to respond within 14 days, WCJ and cXc reserves the right to select an alternative winner in accordance with these terms and conditions and the reward draw information.

Privacy notice: https://www.syli.org.uk/website-privacy-notice