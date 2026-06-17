Content creation workshop with Dan Corder open to Wits students

Do you have a compelling story to tell about Johannesburg but haven’t figured out how to tell it just yet? The thought of hooks, a script and editing put you off? Well, we might have something to remedy that.

The Wits Centre for Journalism is partnering with Dan Corder to run a free three-day content creation workshop for enrolled Wits University students. You can be from any faculty, any year, with little to no technical skills – just a unique story about our city.

To apply for one of 24 spots, fill in this Google Form giving us some more detail on your story. We’re specifically looking for a title, hook and short description of your idea.

Applications close on 30 June.

Workshop dates: 22 – 24 July 2026.

Venue: Wits Centre for Journalism, Floor 12, Es’kia Mphahlele Building, Braamfontein.

About Dan Corder

Dan is everywhere. You might know him from his hit podcast The Corder Report, or his three beanies on social media. You may also know Dan from his late-night TV show, his political comedy theatre shows, or his decade-long radio career that included hosting the iconic 5FM Weekday Breakfast Show.

Wherever you find him, you will encounter his witty, insightful, deeply-researched news and analysis on South Africa and South Africans around the world. His knowledge, commentary, humour and passion has made him one of the biggest names in South African news media. As he always says, “South Africa is a movie. Welcome to the watch party.”