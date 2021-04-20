Corruption and Malawi’s media – how deep does it go?

Join us to celebrate the launch of the first ever State of the Newsroom for Malawi (2021). This inaugural issue focuses on corruption in the media in Malawi. With a third of the country’s budget lost to corruption each year, what can the media do about it? How does political influence impact on reporting corruption, and just how widespread are the first-hand reports of corruption amongst journalists in the Malawian newsroom?

Investigative journalist Vitus-Gregory Gondwe will be in conversation with:

Tereza Temweka Ndanga (Chairperson of the Media Institute of Southern Africa MISA-Malawi)

(Chairperson of the Media Institute of Southern Africa MISA-Malawi) Edyth Kambalame (Editor at Nation Publications Limited)

(Editor at Nation Publications Limited) Gracian Tukula (Contributing author to State of the Newsroom Malawi)

When: Wednesday 28th April 2021,

Time: 14:00 – 15:00 CAT

Click here to RSVP and receive the link to join the launch.