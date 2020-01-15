CTV seeks insert producer/videographers and mid-level reporters

CTV has periodic openings for positions in the organisation. Some jobs are done by volunteers, while others are awarded to interns. The internship system enables young people to gain experience in the world of television in a learnership position for six-month periods.
CTV has a small permanent staff of media professionals who manage the organisation and a mix of freelancers and interns as studio crew, journalists and videographers.
Current openings
Insert Producer/videographers
Requirements
- Sound understanding of news production
- Appreciation of what makes a newsworthy story
- Ability to research topics and find appropriate interviewees
- Shoot and edit videos daily
- Competent video camera operator
- Competent with video editing software such as Adobe Premiere, Adobe After Effects, Final Cut Pro
- Graphics proficiency in Photoshop
- Be able to map projects according industry standard and formats
- Good time-management skills
- Great interpersonal and communication skills
- A showreel which proves abilities to shoot and edit
- Edit videos according to brief supplied by the reporter
- Assist journalists as and when required to source and research content
- Social media awareness
- Excellent English and Afrikaans/Xhosa understanding
- Keen eye for detail
- Ability to meet tight daily deadlines
- Flexible and proactive
- Able to handle responsibility without continuous direction
Mid-level reporters
The ideal candidate must have a BA degree or equivalent qualification, and at least three years of experience as journalist. Must have an interest in social justice issues and developmental stories.
Deliverables
- Pitch & Research at least 6 news stories per week
- Produce 5 news inserts per week
- Write relevant hard reads daily
- Additional duties will include, but not be limited to: Creating running order, operating autocue, and other admin duties
- Participate in social media messaging (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc.)
- Contribute ideas as part of the editorial group to Write original TV content.
- Translate content from English to Afrikaans.
- Computer literacy
- Competency with video editing software
- Social media awareness
- Good language and grammar skills
- Accuracy
- Excellent English and Afrikaans writing skills
- Sub-editing skills
- Video filming and editing experience
- Keen eye for detail
- Willing to learn
- Ability to meet deadlines
- Enjoy engaging with people online
- Flexible and proactive
- Fast learner
- Able to handle responsibility without continuous direction.
The closing date for applications is 22 January 2020.
Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.