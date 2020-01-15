CTV seeks insert producer/videographers and mid-level reporters

CTV has periodic openings for positions in the organisation. Some jobs are done by volunteers, while others are awarded to interns. The internship system enables young people to gain experience in the world of television in a learnership position for six-month periods.

CTV has a small permanent staff of media professionals who manage the organisation and a mix of freelancers and interns as studio crew, journalists and videographers.

Current openings

Insert Producer/videographers

We are looking for two Insert Producer/videographers to work on Cape Town TV’s flagship daily live news programme. The ideal candidates must have a BA similar degree or equivalent qualification 3 years of experience in a video production or television environment. Requirements

Sound understanding of news production

Appreciation of what makes a newsworthy story

Ability to research topics and find appropriate interviewees

Shoot and edit videos daily

Competent video camera operator

Competent with video editing software such as Adobe Premiere, Adobe After Effects, Final Cut Pro

Graphics proficiency in Photoshop

Be able to map projects according industry standard and formats

Good time-management skills

Great interpersonal and communication skills

A showreel which proves abilities to shoot and edit

Edit videos according to brief supplied by the reporter

Assist journalists as and when required to source and research content

Social media awareness

Excellent English and Afrikaans/Xhosa understanding

Keen eye for detail

Ability to meet tight daily deadlines

Flexible and proactive

Able to handle responsibility without continuous direction

Mid-level reporters

Cape Town TV is looking for three mid-level reporter/journalists to work on the channel’s flagship daily live news programme, Our City News. The ideal candidate must have a BA degree or equivalent qualification, and at least three years of experience as journalist. Must have an interest in social justice issues and developmental stories. Deliverables

Pitch & Research at least 6 news stories per week

Produce 5 news inserts per week

Write relevant hard reads daily

Additional duties will include, but not be limited to: Creating running order, operating autocue, and other admin duties

Participate in social media messaging (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc.)

Contribute ideas as part of the editorial group to Write original TV content.

Translate content from English to Afrikaans.

Skills and competencies

Computer literacy

Competency with video editing software

Social media awareness

Good language and grammar skills

Accuracy

Excellent English and Afrikaans writing skills

Sub-editing skills

Video filming and editing experience

Keen eye for detail

Willing to learn

Ability to meet deadlines

Enjoy engaging with people online

Flexible and proactive

Fast learner

Able to handle responsibility without continuous direction.