Dehli-based photographer speaks at WCJ

The Wits Centre for Journalism and Wits Department of Sociology hosted internationally acclaimed Delhi-based photographer Ishan Tankha at a postgraduate seminar at the Centre.

Drawing on stories and experiences from his illustrious career as an independant photographer, featured in publications like The Guardian, New York Times, Wall Street Journal and many others, Tankha took students and guests through the intricacies of the profession, covering conflict and violence, and certain quandries photographers face in separating themselves from their subjects.

Convenor of the African Investigative Journalism Conference Beauregard Tromp led a Q&A session with Tankha and an engaged, curious audience, which included Prof Srila Roy (Wits Department of Sociology), and Prof Dilip Menon (Wits International Relations).

The WCJ’s new mentor in photography Paul Botes said it was refreshing to get a new perspective from Tankha’s presentation.

“Ishan makes time for longer form approaches to projects, which allows him to capture a lot more detail and nuance, which perhaps gives his coverage more honesty. I was also impressed that he has steered away from typical tropes in his coverage and interrogates his own bias and that of his audience; his work is unique,” said Botes.