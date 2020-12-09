Download: Mapping Journalism Training Centres in sub-Saharan Africa Report

The media landscape in sub-Saharan Africa has shifted considerably over the last ten years, as have the training needs of journalists who now have to report on more complex issues, often using advance digital skills for research and data gathering. But how has journalism training and education in the region kept up with these changes? How are universities, centres, and non-profit organisations responding to the practical, evolving skills needs of journalists? What are the challenges these learning environments face, and what new networks and innovative training ecologies have emerged in the region?