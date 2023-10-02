Early bird tickets now on sale for the 19th African Investigative Journalism Conference

Early bird tickets for Africa’s flagship journalism conference are now available, but don’t delay, the special ends on October 6!

The African Investigative Journalism Conference (AIJC) is back for its 19th year, kicking off at Wits University on November 20 for three packed days of lectures, seminars, talks and networking sessions.

The conference offers a unique opportunity to learn from the best in the business, as well as to share excellent work with a global audience. We will also see the winner crowned in the inaugural Wits Centre for Journalism-AIJC African Investigative Journalist of the Year Award, supported by Absa bank.

This year’s conference promises to be bigger and better than ever before. Here are some highlights you can look forward to:

The Bellingcat phenomenon

We are thrilled to welcome the Bellingcat investigative team, global leaders in online forensics, to #AIJC2023. They have prepared an eye-opening 60-minute geolocation training session, scheduled for Monday, November 20, as well as what promises to be a riveting panel discussion alongside speakers from the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and Cenozo. Together, they will explore the enigmatic world of the Wagner Group’s operations in Africa, and the resulting geopolitical influence felt around the world. You can also look forward to a 60-minute Bellingcat story showcase.

Experts from across the globe

We will have keynote addresses by veteran journalist Tidiane Sy, artificial intelligence gurus Vukosi Marivate and Athandiwe Saba, as well as Brant Houston, co-founder of the Global Investigative Journalism Network, and Ron Nixon, head of investigations at Associated Press. We will also hear from multiple award-winning journalist Sonja Smith, digital expert Purity Mukami, forensic investigator Khadija Sharife, and veteran US investigative journalist Cheryl W Thompson.

Our star-studded lineup will look at best practices for reporting on war crimes; how to ensure journalist safety; how to use new cutting-edge tools and investigative journalism techniques; how to employ the most effective in-depth interviewing techniques; what to do when investigating environmental crime; and the latest in covering Artificial Intelligence. We will also take a deep dive into crucial topics such as media sustainability and Africa’s self-reliance in vaccine manufacturing.

Keep an eye on the WCJ’s social media channels for updates and the full programme leading up to launch. See you there!

Click here to purchase early bird tickets.

Details:

Dates: November 20 to 22, 2023

Location: University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa