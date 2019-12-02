Editorial internships at Arena Holdings

Arena Holdings (formerly Tiso Blackstar Group) is offering 10 paid editorial internship positions at its various titles for 12 months, from February 1 2020 to January 31 2021.

Our print titles are the Sunday Times, Business Day, Financial Mail, Sowetan, Herald and Daily Dispatch. Online we publish TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE, BusinessLIVE, HeraldLIVE and DispatchLIVE, among others.

The 10 successful candidates will obtain experience in all our newsrooms on rotation throughout the 12 months of their internships to expose them to the various parts of our business and different editorial models.

There will be room to accommodate interns who have a specific interest in business/financial reporting or specialising in multimedia production (filming, editing etc).

We are inviting applications for these internships before the deadline of December 31 2019.

Interviews via video conferencing will follow in January, culminating in an intern selection day planned for January 15 2020 where shortlisted candidates will meet our editors and other staff.

Please distribute this letter to any of your students who might be interested in applying for these internships.

CVs and a short cover letter can be emailed to internships@tisoblackstar.co.za before December 31 2019.

For more information, please contact Nicki Gules on gulesn@tisoblackstar.co.za or Riaan Wolmarans on the details below.

Regards,

Riaan Wolmarans

Managing editor: digital

wolmaransr@tisoblackstar.co.za

Tel: +27 340 9489