Entries open for 2024 African Investigative Journalist of the Year Award

All African journalists are invited to submit entries for the 2024 Wits Centre for Journalism / AIJC African Investigative Journalist of the Year Award.

The award, supported by Absa, recognises outstanding examples of investigative reporting from Africa that reveal untold stories, hold the powerful to account, question those in public life and serve the public interest. The prize is US$5 000. Major travel costs like flights, accommodation and transport will be covered for the finalists.

The award is open to all African journalists or teams of journalists working in any media for stories from and about Africa published or broadcast in African media between 1 June 2023 to 1 July 2024.

Entries close at 14H00 on 27 September 2024. The award ceremony will be held at the African Investigative Journalism Conference scheduled to take place from 30 October to 1 November at Wits University in Johannesburg.

Click here to see details and submit your work.