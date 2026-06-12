Entries open for 4th annual African Investigative Journalist of the Year Award

All African journalists are invited to submit entries for the prestigious 2026 African Investigative Journalist of the Year Award, an initiative of the Wits Centre for Journalism and annual African Investigative Journalism Conference.

The award, supported by Absa, recognises outstanding examples of investigative reporting from Africa that reveal untold stories, hold the powerful to account, question those in public life and serve the public interest. The top prize in 2026 is US$5000, while the runner-up receives $2000. Major travel costs like flights, accommodation and transport will be covered for all finalists, or in the case of a team entry, a representative of the group.

The award is open to all African journalists or teams of journalists working in any media for stories from and about Africa, published or broadcast in African media between 1 July 2025 and 1 July 2026.

Entries close at 5pm (SAST) on 10 July 2026. The award ceremony will be held during this year’s African Investigative Journalism Conference scheduled to take place in Nairobi, Kenya from 10 to 12 November 2026.

Click here for details and see how to submit your work.

For queries, please contact aijc@journalism.co.za