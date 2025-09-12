Fatou Bensouda to Deliver Keynote Address at AIJC 2025

The Centre is honoured to welcome Fatou Bensouda, distinguished lawyer and former Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), to this year’s African Investigative Journalism Conference as keynote speaker.

Bensouda is internationally recognised for her leadership in advancing justice and accountability, particularly in complex international criminal cases. During her nine-year tenure she indicted warlords, heads of state and other individuals involved in atrocities in countries including Kenya, the Central African Republic, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Myanmar and Palestine.

Bensouda also laid the groundwork for the court’s indictment of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Palestine.

Like too many journalists on the continent and around the world, Bensouda has also faced numerous threats, intimidation and sanctions for her fearless work. She has received numerous awards in recognition of her efforts, including a Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

Currently The Gambia’s high commissioner to the UK, Bensouda is a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General and was a legal adviser for the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

“Bensouda has already left an indelible mark in the pursuit of justice and furtherance of democratic principles,” says AIJC convenor Beauregard Tromp. “She has transformed how we see the use of international legal instruments to affect accountability for all.

“Facing sanction, in-person intimidation and death threats, she has been fearless in her actions. We are greatly looking forward to her address at AIJC2025, which brings together the best of investigative journalism from Africa and beyond.”

WCJ director Dr Dinesh Balliah adds: “Bensouda’s work with the ICC symbolises what is possible when action is taken against people who are routinely the subjects of dogged media reporting in pursuit of justice. The Centre is deeply honoured that she accepted our invitation to speak at this year’s conference.”

Organised by the WCJ, the African Investigative Journalism Conference is the largest annual gathering of working journalists and media professionals on the continent and celebrates its 21st edition in 2025.

Tickets are available via Quicket here.