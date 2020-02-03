Forbes Africa seeks photojournalist, sub-editor and online content curator

Do you want to work for FORBES AFRICA?

We are looking for young, dynamic journalism graduates with newspaper/magazine experience to work in Johannesburg for the pan-African magazine. The positions open are for photojournalists/sub-editors/online content curators. Candidates must have a great passion for the craft and be willing to work long hours telling and showcasing the African growth story. They should have a good sense of business and economy and be capable of coming up with exciting cover concepts and story ideas for both print and digital. Email: renuka.methil@abn360.com