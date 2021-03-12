GIJN seeks an Online Producer

GIJN, a fast-growing nonprofit, is looking for an Online Producer to help produce our webinars, workshops, and other online activities, as well as producing and editing original content in video. Duties include professional-level production of online events and videos and help with bookings, editing, promotion and distribution. This is a full-time position.

GIJN is an association of 203 organizations in 80 countries dedicated to spreading and advancing investigative journalism around the world. This is a unique chance to be at the center of the global hub servicing the world’s investigative journalists at a time of unprecedented opportunities and challenges. You’ll work with a dynamic international team, helping to spread tips, tools, case studies and resources about quality investigative and data journalism.

GIJN publishes daily in nine languages on multiple platforms with the latest on investigative and data journalism.

Applicants must have a solid understanding of investigative journalism, and a passion for innovation and the sustainability of the craft. A background in broadcast or online production is a must.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Professional-level production of original content in various multimedia formats;

Editing video and helping to develop newly-created Youtube channels;

Assist in the production of online events such as webinars and workshops;

Knowledge, Skills and Experience:

Three years of experience in journalism or online media;

Knowledge of investigative journalism;

Proven record of video production;

Ability to edit video;

Ability to work on various video platforms;

Experience with Zoom or similar video conferencing platforms;

Good English writing skills;

Excellent communication skills;

Ability to work independently and responsibly in a decentralized organization;

Ability to work effectively in a cross-cultural environment and with partners from around the world;

Ability to work flexibly in line with organizational needs and to effectively share knowledge, ideas and skills across the GIJN team.

Ability to speak other languages is a plus.

Location: Flexible. GIJN is a virtual nonprofit. You’ll need good, dependable broadband.

Salary: We’re a nonprofit but we pay a living wage. Salary will depend on your experience and location.

Note: GIJN is a strong believer in diversity and welcomes applicants regardless of race, color, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, or disability.

To apply, click on this link for the application form and more details.

Application deadline: March 21, 2021.