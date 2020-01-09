Global Investigative Journalism Network seeks an Associate Editor

Deadline: January 31, 2020

The Global Investigative Journalism Network, a fast-growing nonprofit that provides support to investigative reporters worldwide, is looking for a full-time associate editor to assist the managing editor with producing and uploading content to our website and social media platforms.

GIJN is an association of 182 organizations in 77 countries dedicated to spreading and advancing investigative journalism around the world. This is a unique chance to be at the center of the global hub servicing the world’s investigative journalists at a time of unprecedented opportunities and challenges. You’ll work with a dynamic international team, spreading tips, tools, case studies and resources about quality investigative and data journalism around the world in six languages.

Applicants must have a solid understanding of investigative journalism, and a passion for innovation and the sustainability of the craft. A background in writing, editing and copy-editing in an online news environment is a must, as is experience with social media. Experience with digital storytelling tools, content management, editorial project management, photography and graphics is a big plus. The position reports to our Johannesburg-based managing editor, but the successful candidate can be based anywhere with a strong broadband connection.

Duties

Work with managing editor and regional editors to manage, produce and upload content for GIJN’s websites and social media platforms

Write and edit English language stories

Commission stories and arrange for reprints and extracts

Assist with creative solutions to story distribution across social platforms

Skills

Five years of experience as an editor in an online news environment

Excellent English writing and editing skills

Interest in investigative and data journalism, innovation and sustainability models

Knowledge of social media marketing and community building

Global perspective

Ability to work independently and responsibly in a decentralized organization

Highly organized

Ability to work effectively in a cross-cultural environment

Proficiency in WordPress and tools for social media platforms or ability to learn quickly

Experience in graphics production, digital storytelling, project management a big plus

Location: Flexible. GIJN is a virtual nonprofit. You’ll need good, dependable broadband.

Salary: We’re a nonprofit but we pay a living wage. Salary will depend on your experience.

Note: GIJN is a strong believer in diversity and welcomes applicants regardless of race, color, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, or disability.

To apply, click here.