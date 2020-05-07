Global Investigative Journalism Network seeks digital outreach director

Deadline: May 15, 2020

GIJN, a fast-growing nonprofit, is looking for a Digital Outreach Director to oversee and coach the work by its regional editors around the world. Duties include supervising the editors’ social media feeds and newsletters in multiple languages, expanding outreach to journalism and related communities, and identifying areas to further develop their work. The position is full-time and is part of the GIJN management team.

GIJN is an association of 184 organizations in 77 countries dedicated to spreading and advancing investigative journalism around the world. This is a unique chance to be at the center of the global hub servicing the world’s investigative journalists at a time of unprecedented opportunities and challenges. You’ll work with a dynamic international team, helping to spread tips, tools, case studies and resources about quality investigative and data journalism around the world. We are looking for a coach, not a micromanager.

GIJN publishes daily in seven languages on multiple platforms with the latest on investigative and data journalism. Our regional editors work on a dozen different platforms, among them Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, WhatsApp, and WeChat. Our regional feeds include GIJN Africa, GIJN Arabic, GIJN Bangla, GIJN Chinese, GIJN en français, GIJN in Russian and GIJN en español. More are planned in the next few months.

Applicants must have a solid understanding of investigative journalism, and a passion for innovation and the sustainability of the craft. A background in managing teams in an online news environment is a must, as is experience with social media and analytic tools.

GIJN is a distributed nonprofit, and this is a remote position: the successful candidate can be based anywhere with a strong broadband connection.

GIJN is staffed by an extraordinary multicultural team based in 12 countries. You’ll work in a collaborative network that is having impact every day on the front lines of journalism.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Ensure that regional editors are aggregating and distributing the best available content on tools, methods, data sets and innovative practices in investigative and data journalism;

Supervise the work of GIJN regional editors on social media, including priority-setting and quality control;

Oversee expanded outreach of GIJN’s work in regional editions and languages;

Oversee production of regional newsletters in multiple languages;

Find creative solutions to content distribution across social platforms.

Serve as a central hub for compiling reach and usage metrics.

Knowledge, Skills and Experience:

10 years experience in journalism or online media;

Knowledge of investigative and data journalism;

Proven record of team management;

Excellent English writing and editing skills;

Proficiency in different social media platforms and proven record of social media management;

Experience with analytic tools to measure audience engagement;

Excellent communication and coaching skills;

Ability to work independently and responsibly in a decentralized organization;

Ability to work effectively in a cross-cultural environment and with partners from around the world;

Ability to work flexibly in line with organizational needs and to effectively share knowledge, ideas and skills across the GIJN team.

Knowledge of basic design tools will be helpful.

Location: Flexible. GIJN is a virtual nonprofit. You’ll need good, dependable broadband.

Salary: We’re a nonprofit but we pay a living wage. Salary will depend on your experience.

Note: GIJN is a strong believer in diversity and welcomes applicants regardless of race, color, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, or disability.

Click here to apply.