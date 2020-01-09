Global Investigative Journalism Network seeks Event Coordinator

Deadline: February 15, 2020

The Global Investigative Journalism Network, a fast-growing nonprofit that provides support to investigative journalists worldwide, is looking for a full-time events coordinator. He or she will work on the organization of our seminal Global Investigative Journalism Conference and Asian Investigative Journalism Conference. Both events are held in a different city every two years. They will also serve as a resource for conferences by GIJN member organizations held around the world, and for other GIJN events such as workshops and meetings. Duties will include working with our local co-hosts and partners on logistics, sponsorships, registration, airfares and accommodation.

Applicants must have solid and demonstrated experience in organizing conferences or other large events. Familiarity with journalism, particularly investigative and data journalism, nonprofit media, or media development is a plus.

GIJN is an association of 182 member organizations in 77 countries dedicated to spreading and advancing investigative journalism around the world. This is a unique chance to be at the center of the global hub servicing the world’s investigative journalists at a time of unprecedented opportunities and challenges. You’ll work with a dynamic international team spreading quality investigative and data journalism to the farthest reaches of the planet.

Work duties:

Help the team to oversee conference planning and organization, with attention to deadlines;

Liaison with local and international teams on all aspects of logistics;

Engage with local suppliers, ask for and overview quotations, regarding various conference needs (venue, A/V, IT, transportation, etc);

During conferences, serve as contact point to ensure operations run smoothly (transportation, arrivals/departures, venue, accommodation, registration, technical needs, catering, entertainment, etc);

Assist Business Manager with budgeting process and expense tracking; identify cost cutting opportunities;

Arrange transportation for conference speakers, fellows and staff (booking airfares, accommodation, insurance, etc);

Identify and oversee revenue, sponsorship and partnership opportunities for conferences (exhibition spaces, marketplace, sponsors);

Assist with international workshops and training logistics where applicable;

As time permits, help on other GIJN tasks.

Requirements:

Applicants should have at least three years of demonstrated work as a conference or events organizer;

Strong organizational skills, clear and comprehensive English, and a detail-oriented personality;

The ability to work remotely and comfortably in a global, virtual, highly diverse cross-cultural team;

The successful candidate also will be self-motivated with good communication skills and an ability to meet deadlines;

Ability to multitask and comply with multiple deadlines.

Ability to travel and form partnerships and business relationships in other countries;

Also helpful: familiarity with journalism, particularly investigative and data journalism, nonprofit media, or media development.

Location: Flexible. GIJN is a virtual nonprofit. You’ll need good, dependable broadband.

Salary: We’re a nonprofit but we pay a living wage. Salary will depend on your experience.

Note: GIJN is a strong believer in diversity and welcomes applicants regardless of race, color, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, or disability.

To apply, click here