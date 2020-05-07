Global Investigative Journalism Network seeks Online Producer

GIJN, a fast-growing nonprofit, is looking for an Online Producer to help produce our webinars, workshops, and other online activity in seven languages around the world. Duties include professional-level production of online events and help with bookings, promotion and distribution. This is a full-time contract position for six months, with possible extension.

GIJN is an association of 184 organizations in 77 countries dedicated to spreading and advancing investigative journalism around the world. This is a unique chance to be at the center of the global hub servicing the world’s investigative journalists at a time of unprecedented opportunities and challenges. You’ll work with a dynamic international team, helping to spread tips, tools, case studies and resources about quality investigative and data journalism.

GIJN publishes daily in seven languages on multiple platforms with the latest on investigative and data journalism.

Applicants must have a solid understanding of investigative journalism, and a passion for innovation and the sustainability of the craft. A background in broadcast or online production is a must.

GIJN is a distributed nonprofit, and this is a remote position: the successful candidate can be based anywhere with a strong, dependable broadband connection.

GIJN is staffed by an extraordinary multicultural team based in 12 countries. You’ll work in a collaborative network that is having impact every day on the front lines of journalism.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Professional-level organizing and production of online events such as webinars and workshops;

Booking speakers and moderators;

Helping on promotion and distribution of online programs on social media, YouTube, Facebook Live, and other platforms.

Knowledge, Skills and Experience:

Three years experience in journalism or online media;

Knowledge of investigative journalism;

Proven record of media production, either in broadcast or online;

Ability to edit video;

Ability to work on various video platforms;

Experience with Zoom or similar video conferencing platforms;

Good English writing skills;

Excellent communication skills;

Ability to work independently and responsibly in a decentralized organization;

Ability to work effectively in a cross-cultural environment and with partners from around the world;

Ability to work flexibly in line with organizational needs and to effectively share knowledge, ideas and skills across the GIJN team.

Location: Flexible. GIJN is a virtual nonprofit. You’ll need good, dependable broadband.

Salary: We’re a nonprofit but we pay a living wage. Salary will depend on your experience.

Note: GIJN is a strong believer in diversity and welcomes applicants regardless of race, color, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, or disability.

Click here To apply.