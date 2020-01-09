Global Investigative Journalism Network seeks Resource Center Director

Deadline: February 15, 2020

GIJN, a fast-growing nonprofit, is looking for a Resource Center Director to lead and manage the expansion and development of our Resource Center used daily by journalists worldwide. The position is full-time.

Our Resource Center is a leading source of tip sheets, videos and reporting guides on investigative and data journalism. The Center’s digital library catalogs more than a thousand items, including 30 reporting guides to subjects as diverse as satellite imagery, human trafficking, Indigenous communities, and property records.

GIJN is staffed by an extraordinary multicultural team based in 11 countries. You’ll work in a collaborative network that is having impact every day on the front lines of journalism.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Help GIJN identify and evaluate the latest investigative tools, methods, data sets and innovative practices in investigative and data journalism around the world;

Research, prioritize, write and commission, and publish new tip sheets and other resource pages, in consultation with GIJN staff and outside experts and contributors;

Monitor a wide range of publications and sources for potential new material and ideas;

Carry out regular updates of current Resource Center pages;

Help link GIJN’s resources to those of our member organizations around the world;

Promote the Resource Center on social media, on our websites, and at conferences and workshops;

Help to respond to requests for assistance from journalists and others around the world;

Help manage translation priorities of the Resource Center;

Contribute daily to a database aggregating coverage of issues related to investigative and data journalism;

Identify areas to improve the Resource Center;

Support the development of a database of experts.

Knowledge, Skills and Experience:

Knowledge of investigative and data journalism – a background in journalism or media would be an advantage;

Excellent English

Proven record of achievement in research and writing – in carrying out research, analysis, writing and reporting to a high standard that is relevant and useful to journalists and the wider public;

Ability and interest in maintaining and improving current resource pages as well as developing new areas;

Ability to work independently and responsibly in a decentralized organization;

Ability to work effectively in a cross-cultural environment and with partners from around the world;

Ability to work flexibly in line with organizational need and to effectively share knowledge, ideas and skills across the GIJN team.

Location: Flexible. GIJN is a virtual nonprofit. You’ll need good, dependable broadband.

Salary: We’re a nonprofit but we pay a living wage. Salary will depend on your experience.

Note: GIJN is a strong believer in diversity and welcomes applicants regardless of race, color, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, or disability.

To apply, click here.