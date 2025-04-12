Gold standard of South African investigative reporting honoured at 2025 Taco Kuiper Awards

Sikonathi Mantshantsha of News24 takes top honours at the 2025 Taco Kuiper Award for Investigative Journalism with his powerful series “Waste Land”, exposing the dismal state of municipal sewage and sanitation infrastructure in the Mogale City Local Municipality and the indignity suffered by people living in the area.

The Taco Kuiper Award recognises excellence in South African investigative journalism, and has been hosted by the Wits Centre for Journalism for the last 19 years.

Judges said the series is an example of the best in investigative journalism, and cited the exemplary storytelling, tangible examples offered, and the tenacity of the journalist to investigate and identify the sources of pollution and those responsible for it. Judges added the story shows how the rot in this province and in South Africa at large pollutes everything downstream from it – corruption is the great leveler.

Dewald van Rensburg of amaBhungane received the runner-up prize for his meticulous investigative series, “The #Laundry”, exposing a vast, tangled web of international money laundering networks. The stories involved intensive collection and forensic analysis of enormous amounts of confidential data on major criminal enterprises plugged into South Africa’s financial system.

Judges lauded the series as an example of true enterprise in investigative journalism that drew on the expertise of deep dives into projects like The Gold Mafia, Swazi Secrets, and Zondo Commission annexures to painstakingly expose the blueprint for the mechanisms used to launder money worldwide.

Finalists in 2025 also included Kyle Cowan (The Murray Murders, News24), Tarryn Crossman (Eastern Cape Kidnapping Crisis, Carte Blanche), and a collaboration between Pauli van Wyk (Daily Maverick) and Kyle Cowan (News24) for Thembi Simelane – Minister of (in)Justice.

Speaking at the award ceremony held at Sakhumzi Zoo Lake on 11 April, convenor Beauregard Tromp said it was encouraging to see entries in 2025 more than double compared to the previous year.

“We’ve come to realise that the number of entries received each year is partly moderated by self-awareness, with journalists sometimes reluctant to enter because of the exceptionally high caliber of finalists and winners. This year, the standard of entries did not drop; rather we saw a greater number of exceptional entries worthy of being considered for this prestigious award. This is among the greatest affirmations of the growth and quality of this most critical of journalism disciplines.”

Tromp emphasised that while the industry still battles for survival, journalists must ensure they showcase their work, skillfully and tactfully engaging with their intended audiences.

“Have town halls, go to your corporates or stokvels, get on the radio. We don’t have to be loud to be heard,” he said.

Trillian whistleblower Bianca Goodson, the keynote speaker at the event, gave an impassioned speech thanking the journalists who tactfully and with great empathy helped her tell the story of corruption she discovered at the multinational.

“To the brave journalists in South Africa, keep doing what you’re doing. Years later [my daughter and I] are thriving – thank you for looking after us. This country is worth fighting for and it’s a priviledge to be in the same room as people who share this view.”

WCJ Director Dr Dinesh Balliah, who could not be at the event, said: “The Wits Centre for Journalism is proud to host the annual Taco Kuiper Award through the generous support of the Valley Trust, which celebrates the very best investigative reporting in South Africa.”

“To this year’s winners, finalists and entrants, your work exemplifies the courage, rigour and public service that define exceptional journalism. In uncovering truths that others would prefer remain hidden, you not only inform the public — you strengthen our democracy. We commend your dedication and fortitude under relentlessly difficult circumstances. The Wits Centre for Journalism remains committed to supporting your work and the work of your peers as you continue to hold power to account.”