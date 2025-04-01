Green Media Accelerator (GMA) gives African climate justice projects major boost

Five innovative media startups from Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe have received funding to launch climate justice media projects through the inaugural Green Media Accelerator (GMA) bootcamp.

This initiative, organised by the Consortium for Human Rights and Media (CHARM) in collaboration with the Magamba Network, the Fojo Institute, and the Wits Centre for Journalism, with support from SIDA, aims to empower media in bridging the gap between grassroots activism, environmental advocacy, and policymaking.

The bootcamp brought together young content creators, journalists, civic rights defenders, and environmental experts to explore the role of media in addressing climate change. Participants engaged in thought-provoking discussions on storytelling as a tool for advocacy, showcasing creative formats such as animation, stop-motion films, long-form documentaries, and public theatre.

The goal was to amplify marginalised voices and drive meaningful climate action through compelling narratives.

Beyond supporting individual startups, the initiative also backed two major media hubs — Uganda’s Media Challenge Initiative and Kenya’s Buni Media. These organisations will spearhead the Fake News Fighters program, designed to combat the rise of climate disinformation and ensure accurate environmental reporting reaches audiences across East Africa.

Key themes explored during the bootcamp included the just energy transition, community empowerment, environmental justice, and corporate accountability. Discussions focused on advocating for renewable energy solutions, supporting grassroots climate activism, addressing the disproportionate impact of environmental degradation on marginalized communities, and holding oil companies accountable for environmental damage, particularly in regions like the Niger Delta.

Jean Mujati, Program Manager at Fojo Institute, highlighted the urgency of these efforts, recalling how reports of Mount Kenya’s rapidly melting glaciers overshadowed the excitement of the bootcamp’s success.

“Now, more than ever, we must support journalists in telling climate stories from every possible angle,” she stated.

Samm Farai Monro, Creative Director at Magamba Network, expressed admiration for the young media entrepreneurs, emphasising their role in pushing for an African renewable energy revolution.

“We were blown away by their pitches. These startups are telling the stories that need to be heard,” he said.

Dinesh Balliah, Director of the Wits Centre for Journalism, stressed the need for sustained investment in climate storytelling. “The commitment we’ve seen here is remarkable. We need funders, broadcasters, and stakeholders to support the growth of Africa’s media startup sector,” she noted.

The Green Media Accelerator represents more than just a funding initiative—it is a movement to reshape climate narratives through community-driven journalism. By nurturing emerging media talent and fostering collaboration, the initiative aims to create a future where informed and engaged citizens drive meaningful environmental change.