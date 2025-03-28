Handbook: Responsible Reporting on Whistleblowing (Download)

This handbook is designed for journalists, editors, and anyone working in a newsroom. It provides an introduction and guide to responsible and ethical practices for reporting on stories that involve information or disclosures that might be described as ‘whistleblowing’.

While most whistleblowing guides focus on supporting and protecting potentially vulnerable informants, this handbook considers the role of journalism in not only protecting its sources but also safeguarding ethical, accountable, and transparent media practices. This includes verifying the credibility and integrity of information provided by such disclosures and doing so in a responsible manner.

Although this guide is developed specifically for South African media, many of the processes we recommend can be followed by journalists anywhere in the world. We believe it will help reporters and editors systematically research and fact-check information provided by confidential sources—without unnecessarily endangering the participants and without compromising on journalistic principles.

This book is also intended as a training guide that can be used by editors and other newsroom managers to teach or share ideas around key concepts and recommend best practices when it comes to reporting on whistleblowing. At the back of this book, we have provided a series of exercises that can be used for this purpose.

The content in this book was created through consultations with a number of experts, from whistleblowers and journalists to support agencies, research institutions, and legal specialists, to produce a framework for journalistic best practices. However, it is important to emphasise that the advice and information in this book does not constitute legal advice.

Throughout this guidebook, we have provided information about additional resources, including civil society organisations devoted to combating corruption and assisting people with disclosures made in the public interest. Journalists, editors, and sources (including whistleblowers) should always consult with specialist organisations and seek legal advice and support where necessary.