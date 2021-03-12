Health-e seeks a Junior Journalist

Health-e News Service is looking for a dynamic Junior Journalist to join an award-winning team. Apply now!

Health-e News Service is South Africa’s award-winning, dedicated health news service producing news and in-depth analysis for the country’s print, television and online media. In 2012, Health-e News created a nationwide citizen journalism network called “OurHealth,” which provides print features for newspapers, magazines and websites, along with TV documentaries broadcast on SABC, eTV and M-Net.

Skills:

Ability to work and prioritise under pressure

Energy and dedication to quality journalism

Interest in health

Generate story ideas

Sound writing capability

Multilingual candidates would be preferred

Main responsibilities:

Writing daily content commissioned by the News Editor

Pitch story ideas to News Editor

Writing longer features when required (the successful candidate will receive intensive mentoring and support from the News Editor)

Assist the News Editor with uploading stories onto the website

Assist the News Editor with the posting of social media content

Assist the News Editor with the generation of newsletters when required

Working with Citizen Journalists on stories in other provinces

Work in collaboration with other departments within Health-e News when required

Establish productive relationships within Health-e News Service and with external contacts in the field of health and/or the media space

Education/experience

Should have some experience in journalism—experience reporting on health would be a plus

University degree preferred

Shifts

Weekends, holidays and varied hours required.

In line with EE targets, preference will be given to black (African) South African candidates.

The position is located in Johannesburg. Salary is in line with experience. Preference will be given to candidates from previously disadvantaged groups.

Applicants should submit a covering letter, one example of a published story, CV and three contactable references to info@health-e.org.za

Closing date: 15 March 2021