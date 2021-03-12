Health-e seeks a Junior Journalist

Health-e News Service is looking for a dynamic Junior Journalist to join an award-winning team. Apply now!
Health-e News Service is South Africa’s award-winning, dedicated health news service producing news and in-depth analysis for the country’s print, television and online media. In 2012, Health-e News created a nationwide citizen journalism network called “OurHealth,” which provides print features for newspapers, magazines and websites, along with TV documentaries broadcast on SABC, eTV and M-Net.
Skills:
- Ability to work and prioritise under pressure
- Energy and dedication to quality journalism
- Interest in health
- Generate story ideas
- Sound writing capability
- Multilingual candidates would be preferred
Main responsibilities:
- Writing daily content commissioned by the News Editor
- Pitch story ideas to News Editor
- Writing longer features when required (the successful candidate will receive intensive mentoring and support from the News Editor)
- Assist the News Editor with uploading stories onto the website
- Assist the News Editor with the posting of social media content
- Assist the News Editor with the generation of newsletters when required
- Working with Citizen Journalists on stories in other provinces
- Work in collaboration with other departments within Health-e News when required
- Establish productive relationships within Health-e News Service and with external contacts in the field of health and/or the media space
Education/experience
- Should have some experience in journalism—experience reporting on health would be a plus
- University degree preferred
Shifts
Weekends, holidays and varied hours required.
In line with EE targets, preference will be given to black (African) South African candidates.
The position is located in Johannesburg. Salary is in line with experience. Preference will be given to candidates from previously disadvantaged groups.
Applicants should submit a covering letter, one example of a published story, CV and three contactable references to info@health-e.org.za
Closing date: 15 March 2021