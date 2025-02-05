Health reporting grants available to investigative journalists in Africa

The Wits Centre for Journalism is delighted to announce the availability of 12 health reporting grants of US$2,000 each, open to all investigative journalists based in Africa. Follow the steps below and submit your application before 23h59 (SAST) on Friday, February 28.
The application process is as follows:
- Submit a 300-word motivation statement and a budget breakdown to chris.kabwato3@wits.ac.za in either English or French. The motivation statement should cover the subject you wish to investigate, relevance and the location(s).
- Attach a copy of your Curriculum Vitae.
- A review committee will select the best proposals and inform the winning applicants.
- The selected journalists will sign a letter of commitment to complete the health reports within a period of two months. The reports should be between 1200 to 2000 words, and can be written in English or French.