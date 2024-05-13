Inaugural cohort of journalists successfully complete SANEF Financial Journalism Fellowship

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) congratulates the inaugural cohort of journalists who have completed the Financial Journalism Fellowship, launched in partnership with Deloitte South Africa and administered by the Wits Centre for Journalism (WCJ).

Eleven journalists concluded their training, marking a significant milestone in their professional development.

Sbu Ngalwa, SANEF’s chairperson, commended the dedication of both the partners and the journalists, emphasising the critical role of financial journalism today. He highlighted the importance of accurate and insightful reporting, particularly in “navigating the complexities of economic affairs that shape our nation.”

Financial journalism, Ngalwa noted, serves as a watchdog, holding institutions accountable and fostering transparency in economic matters, ultimately empowering citizens to participate meaningfully in democratic processes.

The fellowship, spanning six months, provided a specialised platform for fellows to engage with local financial experts and journalism leaders, enhancing their skills and expanding their networks. Ngalwa underscored the pivotal role of journalists as guardians of truth and transparency, especially in the realm of finance, where decisions have profound implications for citizens’ lives.

Moreover, Ngalwa emphasised the significance of upskilling journalists to navigate evolving financial landscapes and highlighted the symbiotic relationship between financial journalism and democracy. By illuminating financial intricacies, journalists not only ensure institutional accountability but also empower citizens to make informed decisions that shape the nation’s trajectory.

Looking ahead, SANEF encourages aspiring journalists to seize the opportunity to register for the upcoming Financial Journalism Fellowship cohort when the Wits School of Journalism issues a call for applications. Together with esteemed partners, SANEF remains committed to upholding journalistic integrity and advancing democratic principles through initiatives like the Financial Journalism Fellowship.

Ngalwa said: “As we continue to champion the cause of financial journalism, let us reaffirm our dedication to democracy and press freedom. Together, let us build a future where transparency, accountability, and integrity prevail, ensuring that the voices of all citizens are heard loud and clear”.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) is a non-profit organisation whose members are editors, senior journalists, and journalism trainers from all areas of South African media. The organisation is committed to championing South Africa’s hard-won freedom of expression and promoting quality, ethics, and diversity in the South African media. It promotes excellence in journalism by fighting for media freedom, writing policy submissions, research, and education and training programmes. SANEF is not a union.

For more information, please email: admin@sanef.org.za, or see www.sanef.org.za