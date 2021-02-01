Internship Opportunities: Jacaranda FM 94.2 & VOW 88.1FM

JACARANDA FM RADIO INTERNSHIP

Do you have some experience in radio and marketing? Love radio? Combine your passion for radio, and your creative ability to come up with new and exciting ideas!

Jacaranda FM has a highly exciting opportunity available! We are searching for two Interns to join our vibrant and dynamic team.

It is a 12 month internship program based at our Midrand offices in Gauteng, effective March 2021 to March 2022.

You will share your time between Jacaranda FM and Voice of Wits 88.1 over the course of the internship. For the duration of the internship a basic stipend will be paid. The successful applicants will also participate in training at the Wits Radio Academy. At Jacaranda FM, interns will:

Be introduced to programming, marketing & IT & Technical.

Assist in the various areas, thereby learning the practical skills involved.

At VOW FM, interns will:

Be actively involved in the day to day operations of Voice of Wits specifically production, programming and management.

Assist in all departments at Voice of Wits, to gain exposure to all areas of radio environment.

Requirements for Jacaranda FM internship:

A bachelor’s degree or relevant qualification is preferred, but matric is the minimum requirement.

Computer literate, with skills in word processing, presentation and spreadsheets.

Excellent communication skills.

Strong initiative and drive.

Driver’s License is preferable.

Knowledge of current affairs and a good general knowledge.

Some experience in radio (production/programming/marketing) will be an advantage.

The Jacaranda Radio Internship requires good command of Afrikaans and English.

Jacaranda FM is committed to the achievement of equity in employment in respect of race, gender and disability. All appointments will be made in this context.