Investigative Journalism Masterclass

The African Investigative Journalism Conference in collaboration with SKUP, the Association for Critical and Investigative Press in Norway, will offer an intensive training course on the latest investigative journalism techniques, taking place over three days immediately preceding the annual AIJC conference scheduled for 31 October to 2 November 2022 at Wits University in Johannesburg, South Africa.

To apply, please fill in this form. Also, send your CV & Motivation marked “SKUP” to conference@journalism.co.za by August 12, 2022.

The masterclass course, conducted in English and running from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 October, will introduce participants to cutting edge techniques in digital forensics, verification and geolocation, factchecking, web and database search, social media tracking and data journalism skills.

Participants will also be able to attend the conference, including more than 20 training sessions offered over the three conference days.

Applications are open to investigative journalists from African countries and they can apply for fellowships to cover travel and accommodation for the duration of the course and conference.

The fellowship will cover flights to Johannesburg, airport transfers, accommodation in single rooms, transport to and from the conference, meals and conference fees. It does not cover home-country transport, visa costs, personal in-country transport and hotel incidentals.

Successful applicants will require a passport valid for a minimum of six months after the conference and must be available to travel from Thursday 27 October to Wed/Thurs 2/3 November (depending on flight availability).

Applications close on 12 August 2022 and successful applicants will be announced before the end of August.

To apply, please fill in this form. Also, send your CV & Motivation marked “SKUP” to conference@journalism.co.za by August 12, 2022.