Invite: State of the Newsroom 2019-2020

The South African news media has had a tough few years. Declining newspaper sales, shrinking newsrooms, a problem with media ethics, and a struggle to sustain new media markets, all featured in 2019. And things have only worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This State of the Newsroom looks at the state of play in 2019, the key issues faced in that year, and steps tentatively into 2020 to look at the impact of the pandemic on our news media.

We invite you to join us for a provocative discussion on the challenges that lie ahead for the South African newsroom. What can be expected? What will be left behind?

Guest panelists:

Nechama Brodie, author , Media academic and analyst

, Media academic and analyst Kathy Magrobi , Director of Quote This Woman+

, Director of Quote This Woman+ Sbu Ngalwa, Chairperson of the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) and Newzroom Afrika’s political editor

When: November 25, 2020,

Time: 12:00pm CAT

RSVP: Click here to receive the joining link