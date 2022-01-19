Jacaranda FM and VoW FM seek two news interns

Internship Opportunities: Jacaranda FM 94.2 & VOW 88.1FM

Do you have some experience in radio and marketing? Love radio? Combine your passion for radio,

and your creative ability to come up with new and exciting ideas!

Jacaranda FM has a highly exciting opportunity available! We are searching for TWO interns to join our

vibrant and dynamic team.

This is a 12-month internship program based at our Midrand offices in Gauteng, effective March 2022

to March 2023.

You will share your time between Jacaranda FM and Voice of Wits 88.1 over the course of the internship.

For the duration of the internship, a basic stipend will be paid. The successful applicants will also

participate in training at the Wits Radio Academy.

At Jacaranda FM, interns will develop skills in the following areas:

• Be introduced to programming, marketing & IT & Technical.

• Assist in the various areas, thereby learning the practical skills involved.

At VOW FM, interns will develop skills in the following areas:

• Be actively involved in the day-to-day operations of Voice of Wits specifically production,

programming, and management.

• Assist in all departments at Voice of Wits, to gain exposure to all areas of the radio environment.

Requirements for Jacaranda FM internship:

• A bachelor’s degree or relevant qualification is preferred, but matric is the minimum requirement.

• Computer literate, with skills in word processing, presentation, and spreadsheets.

• Excellent communication skills.

• Strong initiative and drive.

•Driver’s License is preferable.

• Knowledge of current affairs and good general knowledge.

• Some experience in radio (production/programming/marketing) will be an advantage.

The Jacaranda Radio Internship requires good command of Afrikaans and English.

Interested?

If so, all interested Applicants must register and apply on the Jacaranda FM career portal. Click on the

following Link https://jacarandafm.jb.skillsmapafrica.com/Job/Index/56853 by no later than

25 January 2022

NOTE:

This vacancy will be filled according to the Kagiso Media / Jacaranda FM EE plan guidelines.

This job advert is not intended to be all-inclusive and will not be the final and formal job description.

Employees may perform other related duties as negotiated to meet the ongoing needs of the

organization.

The onus is on the applicant to prove that he/she meets the minimum requirements, therefore, please

ensure that your CV is detailed enough, in other words, makes reference to qualifications, knowledge,

skills, experience (inclusive of duties, tenure, designation, etc.), and attributes.

Applicants may go through a comprehensive assessment process which will include competency

and/or psychometric assessments.