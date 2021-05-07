Jacaranda FM and VoW FM seek two news interns

Jacaranda FM has a highly exciting opportunity available! We are searching for TWO news interns to join our vibrant and dynamic news team.

We have partnered with The Wits Radio Academy, a centre of training, research and public engagement in the field of radio. The Academy works with the university’s campus station, Voice of Wits 88.1FM in the heart of Braamfontein.

The two interns will rotate every 6 weeks between both stations for a period of 12 months. Interns will be required to travel between Jacaranda FM (Midrand) and Wits (JHB). Interns should not be committed to other fields of study because they will be required to attend various short courses in radio journalism.

The internship is designed to ensure that learning takes place in the various aspects and operations of a newsroom. The internship will be effective 01 July 2021 to 30th June 2022 and offers a monthly basic stipend.

At Jacaranda FM, interns will develop skills in the following areas:

Assist in various areas of the news department, thereby learning the practical skills involved

Assist in the general operations of a newsroom

Assist journalists in the compilation of their stories

Report from the field as well as work on the news desk

At VowFM, interns will develop skills in the following areas:

Compile and read daily bulletins

Report from the field

Package stories for current affairs programmes

Be actively involved in the day to day news and current affairs programming

Update social media with news content

Interns will be required to undertake short courses with the Wits Radio Academy

So what do you need?

Qualification in Journalism or related field (Bachelors’ Degree or 3 year National Diploma)

Valid driver’s licence or in the process of obtaining one

Good command of the English language, Preferably bilingual in Afrikaans and English.

Quality writing and voicing scripts for radio.

Check facts, accuracy and quality of stories.

Operating studio and field recording and production equipment.

Minimal editing and multi-track mixing experience needed.

Interested?

If so, all interested Applicants must register and apply on the Jacaranda FM career portal. Click on the following Link https://jacarandafm.jb.skillsmapafrica.com/Job/Index/49298 by no later than 17 May 2021.

NOTE:

This vacancy will be filled according to the Kagiso Media / Jacaranda FM EE plan guidelines.

This job advert is not intended to be all-inclusive and will not be the final and formal job description. Employee may perform other related duties as negotiated to meet the ongoing needs of the organization.

The onus is on the applicant to prove that he/she meets the minimum requirements, therefore please ensure that your CV is detailed enough, in other words, makes reference to qualifications, knowledge, skills, experience (inclusive of duties, tenure, designation etc.) and attributes.

Applicants may go through a comprehensive assessment process which will include competency and/or psychometric assessments.