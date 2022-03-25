Jacaranda FM Seeks to Hire News Intern

JACARANDA FM RADIO NEWS INTERNSHIP

Internship Opportunities: Jacaranda FM 94.2 & VOW 88.1FM

Closing Date: 30 March 2022

Jacaranda FM has a highly exciting opportunity available! We are searching for a news intern to join our vibrant and dynamic news team.

We have partnered with The Wits Radio Academy, a center of training, research, and public engagement in the field of radio. The Academy works with the university’s campus station, Voice of Wits 88.1FM in the heart of Braamfontein.

The two interns will rotate every 6 weeks between both stations for a period of 12 months. Interns will be required to travel between Jacaranda FM (Midrand) and Wits (JHB). Interns should not be committed to other fields of study because they will be required to attend various short courses in radio journalism.

The internship is designed to ensure that learning takes place in the various aspects and operations of a newsroom.

The internship will be effective April 2022 to April 2023 and offers a monthly basic stipend.

At Jacaranda FM, interns will develop skills in the following areas:

Story preparation & reports

• Write accurate reports on any issue that falls within the public interest;

• Conducts field reports when necessary.

News Content

• Sourcing and researching of news content;

• Background research for accurate reporting;

• Attend press conferences when necessary;

• Conduct live and telephonic interviews.

Team participation

• Provide a support function for colleagues in the newsroom when needed.

• Assist another department where necessary.

• Participates as a member of the news team;

• Contributes positively to the news team and station;

• Execute any tasks that may reasonably be expected.

At VowFM, interns will develop skills in the following areas:

• Compile and read daily bulletins

• Report from the field

• Package stories for current affairs programs

• Be actively involved in the day to day news and current affairs programming

• Update social media with news content

• Interns will be required to undertake short courses with the Wits Radio Academy

So what do you need?

• Qualification in Journalism or related field (Bachelors’ Degree or 3 year National Diploma)

• Valid driver’s license or in the process of obtaining one

• Good command of the English language, Preferably bilingual in Afrikaans and English.

• Quality writing and voicing scripts for radio.

• Check facts, accuracy, and quality of stories.

• Operating studio and field recording and production equipment.

• Minimal editing and multi-track mixing experience needed.

Interested?

If so, all interested Applicants must register and apply on the Jacaranda FM career portal.

Click on the following Link https://jacarandafm.jb.skillsmapafrica.com/Job/Index/49298 by no later than 30 March 2022.

NOTE: