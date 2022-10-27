Jamfest 2022 in pictures

Jamfest 2022 was nothing short of a rousing success, with media makers and innovators from across Africa dialing in remotely for virtual sessions, as well as convening in person once again at the Tshimologong Precinct in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, to share ideas, stories and advice on a wide range of important topics.

Across the hybrid workshops, masterclasses and panel discussions, we learnt about solutions journalism in Africa, important skills adaptations for journalists and media professionals, carving out the future of journalism in a post-Covid era, differentiating one’s media venture in an oversaturated digital landscape, viral video making and so much more.

“Drawing from media makers, journalists, publishers, academics, content creators, NGO entities and entrepreneurs across the continent, Jamfest provided a space for people in to convene, reflect and continue to build a strong community of practice,” said Jamfest coordinator, Lucy Jacobs.

“Jamlab Africa hopes to continue to build this community year upon year through knowledge sharing and business exchanges. In this way, we are excited to grow into a nexus point between the digital innovation and media communities.”

Jamfest is hosted by Jamlab Africa, a project from the Wits Centre for Journalism. The 2022 event was held in collaboration with the Civic Tech Innovation Network.