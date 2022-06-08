Jamlab seeks events coordinator for Jamfest/CTIF!

Jamfest, our annual conference hosted alongside the Civic Tech Innovation Network, will be held in October and we are looking for an events coordinator who will assist with the planning, coordination, and implementation of the joint Civic Tech Innovation Forum 2022 and Jamfest 2022. The conferences will be hosted virtually and in-person between the 3rd and 27th of October 2022. The coordinator will be expected to work with the core team to execute the vision of the collaborative CTIF22 and Jamfest.
About CTIF and Jamfest
Jamfest is an African media and information festival directed at a diverse set of African media makers and media publics. The festival will showcase new content styles and approaches, new audiences, and great innovations in delivery. Jamfest is hosted in collaboration with the Civic Tech Innovation Forum.
CTIN annual conferences are intended to enable network members to engage face-to-face, learn about innovations, tools, and techniques, share experiences and meet potential collaborators. They present an opportunity to gain an overview of what is going on in the sector in Africa and the world. They also provide an opportunity for CTIN to consult with network members to inform the design of future activities.
Minimum/essential requirements
- Degree or diploma in marketing or related field
- Strong organisational and multi-tasking skills, ability to work well under pressure with a wide range of people
- Ability to coordinate complex projects to tight deadlines in a professional, well-presented way
- Excellent communication skills, the ability to interface with clients, prospective clients, students and alumni in a professional, confident and friendly manner
- Experience in working with budgets and handling logistics in arranging travel, venues, guest protocol, etc.
- Documented experience in event coordination and management
- Project management skills and professionalism
- Some understanding of the civic/social innovation space, and the kinds of communities that Jamlab and CTIN are targeting with this
- Ideally someone familiar with Wits University systems
Deliverables
- July 2022: Inception report, detailed work plan, and draft programme for partner review/approval; Third-party service provider bookings; speaker confirmation
- August 2022: Weekly progress updates; communicate travel/accommodation bookings
- September 2022: Virtual and live event programme goes live
- 01–31 October 2022: Implementation and coordination of the CTIF conference
- 31 November 2022: Evaluation report and final handover of materials
Expectations/Terms:
- The event coordinator will need to have the necessary equipment and resources for communication, delivery, and management/admin (e.g. laptop, internet access, phone, etc.)
- The event coordinator is immediately available due to the project’s urgent timelines.
- The CTIN team is available to provide support within means and reason.
- Focus on broader impact and useful, reusable artifacts.
- Combining dynamic, experiential formats and new media tools with rigor in content and professionalism.
- Experimentation, but with responsibility, evaluation, and documentation.
Timeframe — Contract duration: 4–5 months (July — November)
The event coordinator’s role would commence on 1 July 2022, working 20 hours per week, on a part-time basis for the duration of the 5-month contract.
Application/Proposal submissions
Interested parties should prepare a short proposal response outlining their:
- Proposed approach
- CV, highlighting any examples of relevant work and references, and
- Indicate any assumptions or limitations about the role
- Applications without ALL of the above will not be considered.
Closing date
Submissions should be sent to melissa.zisengwe@wits.ac.za by COB by 14 June 2022
Successful applicants only will be notified within 5 business days.
Learn more about the Events Coordinator role here