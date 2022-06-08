Jamlab seeks events coordinator for Jamfest/CTIF!

Jamfest, our annual conference hosted alongside the Civic Tech Innovation Network, will be held in October and we are looking for an events coordinator who will assist with the planning, coordination, and implementation of the joint Civic Tech Innovation Forum 2022 and Jamfest 2022. The conferences will be hosted virtually and in-person between the 3rd and 27th of October 2022. The coordinator will be expected to work with the core team to execute the vision of the collaborative CTIF22 and Jamfest.

About CTIF and Jamfest

Jamfest is an African media and information festival directed at a diverse set of African media makers and media publics. The festival will showcase new content styles and approaches, new audiences, and great innovations in delivery. Jamfest is hosted in collaboration with the Civic Tech Innovation Forum.

CTIN annual conferences are intended to enable network members to engage face-to-face, learn about innovations, tools, and techniques, share experiences and meet potential collaborators. They present an opportunity to gain an overview of what is going on in the sector in Africa and the world. They also provide an opportunity for CTIN to consult with network members to inform the design of future activities.

Minimum/essential requirements

Degree or diploma in marketing or related field

Strong organisational and multi-tasking skills, ability to work well under pressure with a wide range of people

Ability to coordinate complex projects to tight deadlines in a professional, well-presented way

Excellent communication skills, the ability to interface with clients, prospective clients, students and alumni in a professional, confident and friendly manner

Experience in working with budgets and handling logistics in arranging travel, venues, guest protocol, etc.

Documented experience in event coordination and management

Project management skills and professionalism

Some understanding of the civic/social innovation space, and the kinds of communities that Jamlab and CTIN are targeting with this

Ideally someone familiar with Wits University systems

Deliverables

July 2022: Inception report, detailed work plan, and draft programme for partner review/approval; Third-party service provider bookings; speaker confirmation

August 2022: Weekly progress updates; communicate travel/accommodation bookings

September 2022: Virtual and live event programme goes live

01–31 October 2022: Implementation and coordination of the CTIF conference

31 November 2022: Evaluation report and final handover of materials

Expectations/Terms:

The event coordinator will need to have the necessary equipment and resources for communication, delivery, and management/admin (e.g. laptop, internet access, phone, etc.)

The event coordinator is immediately available due to the project’s urgent timelines.

The CTIN team is available to provide support within means and reason.

Focus on broader impact and useful, reusable artifacts.

Combining dynamic, experiential formats and new media tools with rigor in content and professionalism.

Experimentation, but with responsibility, evaluation, and documentation.

Timeframe — Contract duration: 4–5 months (July — November)

The event coordinator’s role would commence on 1 July 2022, working 20 hours per week, on a part-time basis for the duration of the 5-month contract.

Application/Proposal submissions

Interested parties should prepare a short proposal response outlining their:

Proposed approach

CV, highlighting any examples of relevant work and references, and

Indicate any assumptions or limitations about the role

Applications without ALL of the above will not be considered.

Closing date

Submissions should be sent to melissa.zisengwe@wits.ac.za by COB by 14 June 2022

Successful applicants only will be notified within 5 business days.

Learn more about the Events Coordinator role here