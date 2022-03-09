JamLab Seeks to Hire Co-Ordinator

Job Title Jamlab Co-ordinator (AD09) (Contract Post until 31 March 2023) Location Braamfontein,ZA Organization Name The Wits Centre for Journalism – School of Literature, Languages & Media

Purpose of the position:

To co-ordinate the centre’s Journalism and Media Lab (Jamlab) programme of support for innovation that offers a way forward to media and journalism in the face of extensive change. This includes:

• Running the Jamlab accelerator programme

• Planning, implementing and overseeing a programme of events, including the annual Jamfest and monthly Jamlab Meetup events

• Overseeing research and publications, including a newsletter and social media.

• Donor liaison and fundraising

Skill/knowledge requirements:

• A tertiary degree, preferably in media or journalism

• Knowledge of the changing world of media and journalism;

• Innovative;

• Knowledge of digital media;

• Project management experience;

• Teaching and mentoring experience is desirable but not essential.

This list is not exclusive and emphasis will be placed on sound work experience and proven abilities

Education/qualifications:

A basic degree, preferably in media or journalism.

How to apply:

To apply, submit a letter of motivation – clearly indicating which position you are applying for, detailed CV and the names and contact details of three referees (incl. e-mail addresses).

Internal employees are invited to apply directly on Oracle by following the path: iWits /Self Service application/”Apply for a job”

External applicants are invited to apply, by registering a profile on the Wits i-recruitment platform located at https://irec.wits.ac.za and submitting your application.

*The University is committed to employment equity. Preference may be given to appointable applicants from the under-represented designated groups in terms of the relevant employment equity plans and policies of the University. Designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998, as amended, means black people, women and people with disabilities.

WITS Employment Equity Policy: https://www.wits.ac.za/media/wits-university/footer/about-wits/transformation-office/documents/Policy%20-%20Employment%20Equity.pd

Closing Date: 22nd March 2022

Please note that only applications via the website will be considered for shortlisting.

The University reserves the right to verify all information provided by candidates and to verify credit standing. Please note that correspondence will only be entered into with short-listed candidates.

The University reserves the right not to make an appointment or to re-advertise.