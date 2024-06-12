Join the 2024 WCJ financial journalism short course

More than ever, we need well-trained financial journalists able to think critically about the issues we face, to serve as watchdogs for the wider public and to make sense of complex events that shape our economies and livelihoods.

With the WCJ’s Wits-accredited financial journalism short course, you’ll learn how to critically engage with financial and economic events, understand the basic principles and key concepts of finance, company results and economics, and master writing on technical subjects clearly and without jargon.

You’ll also learn from the best with masterclasses by industry experts on critical issues.

DETAILS:

Start with a full week of in-person classes at the Wits Centre for Journalism, Braamfontein – 15 to 19 July 2024, 9am to 1pm.

at the Wits Centre for Journalism, Braamfontein – 15 to 19 July 2024, 9am to 1pm. Thereafter, hybrid classes from 24 July 2024 to 25 September 2024 every Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm.

from 24 July 2024 to 25 September 2024 every Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm. Cost : ZAR 12,000.

: ZAR 12,000. On successful completion, receive a Wits-accredited certificate of competence.

APPLY:

NB: Applicants must have a minimum of three years’ experience in a journalism role and submit a CV and letter of motivation with the application.

Apply via email: admissions@journalism.co.za