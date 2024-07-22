Latest research contributions from WCJ staff

Wits Centre for Journalism lecturers, project heads and fellows have recently contributed to important research in the field through book chapters and prominent reports. Here are a few highlights:

• Lecturer and career-entry honours coordinator Pheladi Sethusa has released her first research article, published in the African Journalism Studies journal, on how the Covid-19 pandemic changed the fortunes and futures of journalism schools and graduates. Click here for the full report.

• Lecturer and coordinator of the Wits Justice Project Dr Nechama Brodie contributed a chapter in the 2024 Handbook for Criminal Justice Practioners: Forensic Evidence Processing in Gender-Based Violence Cases, released by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Brodie’s chapter makes important recommendations and provides guidance on the communication of forensic evidence in the news media, as media coverage plays a central role in keeping the public informed about crime and justice. Click here to read the full report.

• Project coordinator for the WCJ’s Citizen Justice Network Lerato Makate contributed a chapter in the newly released book We Were Always Here, which tells the unknown stories of the innovation and ingenuity of Africans who are solving African problems for African people.

• WCJ postdoctoral research fellow Dr Job Mwaura published his policy brief with the Social Science Research Council on Ethical Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence in Crime Control and Public Order Management in Kenya. Mwaura also contributed a chapter in the newly released book, Patterns of Harassment in African Journalism.

Pictured: Pheladi Sethusa, Dr Nechama Brodie, Dr Job Mwaura, Lerato Makate.