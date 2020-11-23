Living & Loving is looking for a Senior Content Manager

Province: Gauteng

Gauteng City: Industria West

Industria West Type: Full-time

Living & Loving, South Africa’s trusted, go-to place to for parenting advice, is looking for a Senior Content Manager.

As the parenting vertical of All4Women and The Citizen, this team works alongside the broader newsroom team to captivate audiences through powerful storytelling and quality journalism.

The ability to work quickly under pressure while telling engaging stories which includes advice, the low-down on local and international celebrity parents, health news, and the best tips and tricks for busy parents are all in a day’s job for this exciting role.

This is a fantastic opportunity for someone keen to build on their experience in online media and work in a busy newsroom. The successful applicant will learn every day while working alongside an experienced team of journalists.

Key responsibilities:

Take ownership of the Living & Loving brand and actively grow the audience

Covering breaking parenting news

Producing and editing stories daily under the various pillars for the site

Building a strong base of contacts in the parenting fields

Taking stories forward and innovating in different storytelling techniques

Looking for personal and human-interest pieces

Generating story ideas that resonate with parents

Minimum Qualifications

Matric/Grade 12 qualification or SAQA Accredited Equivalent

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or a related field

or a related field At least 3 – 5 years’ experience in journalism or related media field and writing/reporting experience

Some experience in people management

Being a parent HELPS!

Knowledge/Experience

A passion for news, parenting and digital media.

An understanding of SEO and legal best practice.

Demonstrated writing skills, with proven ability to produce clear and compelling copy.

Ability to write concise, timely and accurate breaking news.

Ability to source original news and feature stories.

Excellent knowledge of the English language, grammar and syntax.

Ability to handle multiple assignments and deadlines simultaneously and produce accurate work at a high volume

Be familiar and comfortable with standards for avoiding libel and slander, and have a good grasp of the legalities of filing for online

Ability to work in a high-energy, fast-paced environment and be committed to learning throughout their careers.

Skills

MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and Outlook

Excellent communication, language, research and people skills

Ability to work under pressure and after hours when necessary

High degree of professional journalistic conduct

Ability to work both independently and in a team

Other requirements

Solid references

No criminal record

Valid Driver’s licence and own, reliable transport