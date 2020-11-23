Living & Loving is looking for a Senior Content Manager

- Province: Gauteng
- City: Industria West
- Type: Full-time
Living & Loving, South Africa’s trusted, go-to place to for parenting advice, is looking for a Senior Content Manager.
As the parenting vertical of All4Women and The Citizen, this team works alongside the broader newsroom team to captivate audiences through powerful storytelling and quality journalism.
The ability to work quickly under pressure while telling engaging stories which includes advice, the low-down on local and international celebrity parents, health news, and the best tips and tricks for busy parents are all in a day’s job for this exciting role.
This is a fantastic opportunity for someone keen to build on their experience in online media and work in a busy newsroom. The successful applicant will learn every day while working alongside an experienced team of journalists.
Key responsibilities:
- Take ownership of the Living & Loving brand and actively grow the audience
- Covering breaking parenting news
- Producing and editing stories daily under the various pillars for the site
- Building a strong base of contacts in the parenting fields
- Taking stories forward and innovating in different storytelling techniques
- Looking for personal and human-interest pieces
- Generating story ideas that resonate with parents
Minimum Qualifications
- Matric/Grade 12 qualification or SAQA Accredited Equivalent
- Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or a related field
- At least 3 – 5 years’ experience in journalism or related media field and writing/reporting experience
- Some experience in people management
- Being a parent HELPS!
Knowledge/Experience
- A passion for news, parenting and digital media.
- An understanding of SEO and legal best practice.
- Demonstrated writing skills, with proven ability to produce clear and compelling copy.
- Ability to write concise, timely and accurate breaking news.
- Ability to source original news and feature stories.
- Excellent knowledge of the English language, grammar and syntax.
- Ability to handle multiple assignments and deadlines simultaneously and produce accurate work at a high volume
- Be familiar and comfortable with standards for avoiding libel and slander, and have a good grasp of the legalities of filing for online
- Ability to work in a high-energy, fast-paced environment and be committed to learning throughout their careers.
Skills
- MS Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and Outlook
- Excellent communication, language, research and people skills
- Ability to work under pressure and after hours when necessary
- High degree of professional journalistic conduct
- Ability to work both independently and in a team
Other requirements
- Solid references
- No criminal record
- Valid Driver’s licence and own, reliable transport
Please send suitable applications with a full CV to cvs@citizen.co.za
Reference in subject line: Living and Loving – Senior Content Manager
Closing date for applications: 4 December 2020
Preference will be given to individuals who will add to the diversity of the organisation.
Living and Loving reserves the right to not fill the position.