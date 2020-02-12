Lowveld Media seeks a full-time senior journalist

Lowveld Media, a dynamic, award-winning media house in Mbombela, Mpumalanga is looking for an enthusiastic, passionate full-time senior journalist who can write on a variety of topics.
REQUIREMENTS
- A recognised journalism degree or diploma
- Working as a senior journalist in breaking news stories
- A solid understanding of news writing and journalistic ethics
- Experience in multiple platforms • To deliver excellent content
- Because we conform to a print and digital working environment you must be comfortable to work in a deadline-driven newsroom
- Excellent command of English and Afrikaans
- Photographic skills
- Computer literate
- Must have own vehicle and valid driver’s license.
PERSONAL SKILLS/ATTRIBUTES
- Accountable and responsible
- Detail-orientated and focused
- Self-motivated and resourceful
- Must be able to work independently and as part of a team
- Passionate and enthusiastic with a positive attitude.
Closing date: February 25, 2020
Email: aferreira@lowvelder.co.za
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. The company reserves the right to make appointments or to withdraw vacancies at its own discretion