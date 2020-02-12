Lowveld Media seeks a full-time senior journalist

Lowveld Media, a dynamic, award-winning media house in Mbombela, Mpumalanga is looking for an enthusiastic, passionate full-time senior journalist who can write on a variety of topics.

REQUIREMENTS

A recognised journalism degree or diploma

Working as a senior journalist in breaking news stories

A solid understanding of news writing and journalistic ethics

Experience in multiple platforms • To deliver excellent content

Because we conform to a print and digital working environment you must be comfortable to work in a deadline-driven newsroom

Excellent command of English and Afrikaans

Photographic skills

Computer literate

Must have own vehicle and valid driver’s license.

PERSONAL SKILLS/ATTRIBUTES

Accountable and responsible

Detail-orientated and focused

Self-motivated and resourceful

Must be able to work independently and as part of a team

Passionate and enthusiastic with a positive attitude.

Closing date: February 25, 2020

Email: aferreira@lowvelder.co.za

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. The company reserves the right to make appointments or to withdraw vacancies at its own discretion