Lowveld Media seeks a full-time senior journalist

by | Feb 12, 2020 | 0 comments

Lowveld Media, a dynamic, award-winning media house in Mbombela, Mpumalanga is looking for an enthusiastic, passionate full-time senior journalist who can write on a variety of topics.

REQUIREMENTS

  •  A recognised journalism degree or diploma
  •  Working as a senior journalist in breaking news stories
  •  A solid understanding of news writing and journalistic ethics
  •  Experience in multiple platforms • To deliver excellent content
  •  Because we conform to a print and digital working environment you must be comfortable to work in a deadline-driven newsroom
  •  Excellent command of English and Afrikaans
  •  Photographic skills
  •  Computer literate
  •  Must have own vehicle and valid driver’s license.

 

PERSONAL SKILLS/ATTRIBUTES

  •  Accountable and responsible
  • Detail-orientated and focused
  • Self-motivated and resourceful
  •  Must be able to work independently and as part of a team
  •  Passionate and enthusiastic with a positive attitude.

Closing date: February 25, 2020

Email:  aferreira@lowvelder.co.za

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. The company reserves the right to make appointments or to withdraw vacancies at its own discretion