Media Workshop: Forensic DNA and DNA Profiling for African journalists

07 June 2023, 13h00-15h00 (CAT)

Do you want to know how forensic DNA profiling works, and how DNA profiling is used by forensic experts in Africa?

The Wits Centre for Journalism and Wits Justice Project, together with the International Committee of the Red Cross, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and DNA for Africa, will host a free two-hour online workshop about forensic DNA in Africa, how the science works, and how DNA profiling and DNA databases can be used to aid humanitarian efforts and criminal justice investigations.

The workshop is intended specifically for journalists and communicators who would like to know more about forensic science practices on the African continent. During the session you will:

Learn about DNA profiling and human identification as part of a crime scene investigation, in mortuaries, and during conflict and mass disaster situations.

Meet a specialist panel of forensic experts from South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, and the United States.

Understand the applications and limitations of DNA technology, and how it is currently being used in forensic practice in Africa.

The panel will be hosted by journalist and author Dr Nechama Brodie from the Wits Centre for Journalism. Participants are invited to submit questions in advance of the workshop to Nechama.Brodie@wits.ac.za.

Click here to register.