Mediamark & VOW 88.1 seek a marketing and sales intern

Mediamark, One of South Africa’s leading media marketing solutions providers specialising in regional radio marketing and sales and multi-channel solutions, and Vow 88.1, the campus station of Wits University, are seeking two very special people to fill posts as marketing and sales interns. This will enable the interns to combine intensive exposure to the world of radio marketing, and advertising sales.
The Interns will share their time between Mediamark and VOW 88.1 over the course of the internship, which will run from February to December 2020. These are full-time positions, and a basic stipend will be paid. The successful applicants will also participate in 2 x 2 week courses – Radio Foundations, and Radio Sales and Marketing.
At Mediamark, the interns will:
- be introduced to the various areas of sales, including Marketing Intelligence, Trade Marketing, Direct and National Sales, and Business Operations, under the mentorship of experienced Mediamark staff.
- assist in the various areas, thereby learning the practical skills involved
At VOW 88.1, they will
- develop sales strategies in consultation with station management
- prepare and deliver sales presentations to new and existing clients
- assist with marketing the station to clients
Requirements:
- A bachelors degree is preferred, but a matric is the minimum requirement
- Computer literate, with skills in word processing, presentation and spreadsheets
- Good with numbers
- Excellent communication skills
- Strong initiative and drive
- Some experience in marketing and /or sales will be a recommendation
Applicants should submit a letter of motivation and a detailed CV to shoeshoe.qhu@wits.ac.za . The deadline for applications is 17 January 2020.